Thailand Makes History With Landmark Stem Cell Decree

A new ministerial decree formally classifies stem cell and cell-based therapies as medicines under Thai law—ending years of regulatory ambiguity and opening a new chapter for advanced medical innovation in Southeast Asia.
For over a decade, stem cell therapy has occupied an uncertain middle ground in Thailand's regulatory landscape — scientifically promising, yet insufficiently defined under law to fulfil its therapeutic potential. That ambiguity has now been decisively resolved.
In a watershed moment for Thai biotechnology, Health Minister Pattana Promphat has signed the "Ministry Decree: Stem Cells as Medicine" — a formal legal instrument that classifies products containing genes, cells, or living tissue as medicinal products under the Drug Act B.E. 2510, as amended.
The announcement, dated 31 May B.E. 2567 (2024), was adopted following recommendations by the Drug Committee at its 469th session on 25 November B.E. 2568.
What the decree means — and why it matters
The ministerial decree draws a sharp and scientifically grounded distinction between two categories of cell-based products.
Products subjected only to minimal manipulation — simple processes such as cutting, centrifugation, cryopreservation, or cell separation that do not materially alter a cell's biological characteristics — remain outside the drugs framework and are governed instead by Good Tissue Practice (GTP) standards.
This category encompasses established procedures such as haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and amniotic membrane transplantation.
The second and more consequential category covers products involving "more than minimal manipulation." These are now formally classified as Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) — a designation that requires full Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance under the PIC/S standard and formal product registration with Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
This classification captures the most scientifically significant interventions: cell expansion in culture, genetic modification, enzymatic digestion, cytokine activation, and tissue engineering.
Under this framework, treatments such as mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), CAR-T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, dendritic cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) are now formally recognised as medicines.
The regulatory architecture aligns closely with the European Medicines Agency's own ATMP classification guidance (EMA/CAT/600280/2010 rev.1), adopted by Thailand's FDA as the benchmark for its own classification announcement in February B.E. 2566.
Under that guidance, a somatic cell therapy medicinal product is defined as one whose cells have undergone substantial manipulation — meaning their biological, physiological, or structural properties relevant to clinical use have been materially altered.
Thailand's decree mirrors this definition precisely, ensuring its regulatory framework is internationally recognised and interoperable with global standards.
The science behind the promise
The scientific basis for ATMP optimism is substantial. Mesenchymal stem cells have demonstrated the capacity to modulate immune responses, reduce inflammation, and support tissue repair across a range of conditions, from osteoarthritis to degenerative liver disease.
Natural killer (NK) cells, a frontline component of the body's innate immune system, are capable of identifying and destroying malignant cells without prior sensitisation — a property that has made them a subject of intense global oncology research, including pioneering clinical trials in which NK cells derived from cord blood have been used to treat advanced-stage cancers.
Under the new regulatory framework, products such as expanded MSCs and NK cell preparations must now undergo rigorous preclinical and clinical evaluation, batch-release testing, and ongoing pharmacovigilance.
Far from being a constraint, this formalisation provides the evidentiary scaffolding that will allow such therapies to reach patients with the scientific credibility that healthcare professionals require.
Thailand's bold ambition
The global ATMPs market was valued at $22.8 billion (approximately THB 830 billion) in 2024, with individual treatment costs ranging from THB 3 million to THB 30 million per session.
Thailand's ambitions within this market are considerable. The country has set a target for its citizens to access standardised ATMPs by 2025, with at least two domestically developed ATMPs reaching the market in 2026.
Alongside this, the government plans to open five dedicated research and service centres — an initiative projected to generate economic value of THB 1.5 billion annually.
The government has further accelerated this trajectory by launching an ATMPs Sandbox in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and Vachira Phuket Hospital.
This initiative targets three of Thailand's most prevalent health challenges: degenerative disc disease, dermatological and anti-ageing conditions, and colorectal cancer.
The sandbox is designed to bridge the gap between laboratory research and licensed clinical practice — a gap that, until now, regulation alone could not bridge.
A gateway to medical tourism
Beyond domestic healthcare, the decree carries significant implications for Thailand's position as a regional centre for medical tourism.
Advanced cell therapies that remain unavailable or prohibitively expensive elsewhere in Asia could, under the new framework, be developed, licensed, and delivered in Thailand — attracting patients from across the region for treatments that combine clinical rigour with competitive cost.
The Ministry of Public Health has reinforced this vision through the "Thailand ATMP Roadmap 2025" conference, held under the theme "Fast Track to Access and Innovation: Fastest in ASEAN."
The event brought together government agencies, medical institutions, and private sector stakeholders to chart a clear timeline for accelerating the development of ATMP products from research and clinical trials through to practical application.
The decree does not merely define a category. It sets out the conditions under which Thailand can become a genuine regional leader in the medicine of the future – one in which treatments once confined to scientific journals become accessible, licensed, and life-changing realities for patients across Southeast Asia. The legal address has been established. The work of building what will stand there is now well under way.