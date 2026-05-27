Thailand Makes History With Landmark Stem Cell Decree

A new ministerial decree formally classifies stem cell and cell-based therapies as medicines under Thai law—ending years of regulatory ambiguity and opening a new chapter for advanced medical innovation in Southeast Asia.



For over a decade, stem cell therapy has occupied an uncertain middle ground in Thailand's regulatory landscape — scientifically promising, yet insufficiently defined under law to fulfil its therapeutic potential. That ambiguity has now been decisively resolved.

In a watershed moment for Thai biotechnology, Health Minister Pattana Promphat has signed the "Ministry Decree: Stem Cells as Medicine" — a formal legal instrument that classifies products containing genes, cells, or living tissue as medicinal products under the Drug Act B.E. 2510, as amended.

The announcement, dated 31 May B.E. 2567 (2024), was adopted following recommendations by the Drug Committee at its 469th session on 25 November B.E. 2568.

What the decree means — and why it matters

The ministerial decree draws a sharp and scientifically grounded distinction between two categories of cell-based products.

Products subjected only to minimal manipulation — simple processes such as cutting, centrifugation, cryopreservation, or cell separation that do not materially alter a cell's biological characteristics — remain outside the drugs framework and are governed instead by Good Tissue Practice (GTP) standards.

This category encompasses established procedures such as haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and amniotic membrane transplantation.

