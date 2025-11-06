“MEDEZE” Advances Stem Cell Knowledge — Participates as Speaker at the 40th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Danita Phithaknetikun, Chief Business Development Officer, together with the team from MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited (“MEDEZE”), attended the 40th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RTCOG 2025), held under the theme “Next Gen & Next Trend in OB-GYN” from October 28–31, 2025, at the Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel, Chonburi Province.

During the event, MEDEZE executives were honored to support and co-host a special lecture under the topic “UPDATE STEM CELL: Regulation and Trend in Biobank and Regenerative Medicine”, which was part of the Lunch Symposium (Special Lecture 4) session. The session featured a joint presentation with Dr. Anek Mung-omklang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, sharing in-depth insights on stem cell regulation, the development direction of cell banking, and the role of regenerative medicine in shaping the future of obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health.

The discussion underscored the growing importance of medical technology and innovation, which are becoming key drivers of the “Health Economy” and essential pillars in the advancement of Thailand’s healthcare sector.