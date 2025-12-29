MEDEZE Named Southeast Asia’s Top Stem Cell Firm as Regional Regenerative Medicine Market Surges

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognition in the stem cell banking and regenerative medicine sector, marking the Thai biotechnology firm's leadership in advancing personalised healthcare solutions.
The recognition highlights MEDEZE's achievements in innovation, regulatory leadership, and clinical alignment, positioning the company at the forefront of the region's transition from basic cell preservation to licensed therapeutic applications.
Founded in 2010 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2024, MEDEZE operates one of the most advanced and internationally accredited stem cell banks in the region, with over 50% market share in Thailand.
The company serves more than 12,000 clients and manages over 40,000 contracts through a network of more than 260 hospital partners across Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Myanmar.
"MEDEZE is redefining stem cell banking in Southeast Asia through full-spectrum, clinically aligned solutions, leveraging innovation, regulatory leadership, and GMP-grade infrastructure to lead the transition from cell preservation to personalised medical application," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.
Vertically integrated approach
What distinguishes MEDEZE from regional competitors is its vertically integrated operational model. From biological material collection to diagnostics, cell processing, storage, expansion, and clinical application, every stage is managed within MEDEZE's controlled environment, reducing third-party dependency and maintaining consistent quality standards.
The company's services extend beyond traditional stem cell banking. Neonatal offerings include cord blood and placenta-derived tissue preservation, whilst adult stem cell banking covers adipose tissue for applications in orthopaedics, aesthetics, and chronic disease care.
In 2025, MEDEZE introduced Thailand's first hair follicle stem cell banking service, supported by its proprietary Hair Follicle Restoration platform that integrates AI-powered PhotoFinder imaging for personalised hair rejuvenation strategies.
The company has also developed advanced immune cell services. Through exclusive rights to the Masuyama Test and Osaki Method developed in Japan, MEDEZE offers high-precision natural killer (NK) cell diagnostics and immune profiling, enabling clients to expand and store NK cells for future immunotherapy use.
Technological innovation
MEDEZE's technological infrastructure includes several proprietary systems. The AutoXpress system enables fully automated cord blood processing, whilst the Chibuya Robotic Stem Cell Culture System—described as the world's first full-room cleanroom automation—allows for therapeutic-grade cell manufacturing at scale.
MEDEZE is the only Thai stem cell bank accredited by the US-based Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), which sets rigorous global standards for safety and quality in cell therapy. The company also holds ISO 9001 certification for quality management and ISO 22716 for cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).
Clinical trials and expansion
Within Thailand, MEDEZE plays a central role in the ADMP Sandbox initiative led by the Department of Disease Control, conducting clinical trials in osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease, skin rejuvenation, colorectal cancer, and immune enhancement. These trials position the company to become one of the first private firms in Southeast Asia to commercialise licensed cell therapies by 2026.
Regional expansion continues with a five-storey biobank and cell processing centre under development in Manila, Philippines. The facility will serve as a regional hub with GMP-compliant laboratories, cryogenic storage systems, and cleanrooms.
Beyond Southeast Asia, MEDEZE is establishing partnerships in the Middle East, including a collaboration with the Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), replicating its integrated operational model in markets with high therapeutic demand.
Strong financial performance
In 2024, MEDEZE achieved revenue of THB1,693 million (approximately £38 million) with a gross profit margin of 78.33% and a net margin of 32.23%. The company's return on equity reached 34.72%.
In Q1 2025, revenue reached THB220 million, a 12% year-on-year increase, with net profit growing 27% to THB75 million. Operating without debt and holding cash reserves exceeding THB2.1 billion, MEDEZE maintains financial independence whilst funding research and development projects.
Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Recognition is awarded annually to organisations demonstrating outstanding strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The selection follows a rigorous 12-month analytical process evaluating companies across innovation, performance, and customer impact criteria.
This marks MEDEZE's eighth consecutive recognition from Frost & Sullivan since 2017, reinforcing its position as a leader in biotechnology and regenerative medicine across Southeast Asia.