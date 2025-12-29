MEDEZE Named Southeast Asia’s Top Stem Cell Firm as Regional Regenerative Medicine Market Surges

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognition in the stem cell banking and regenerative medicine sector, marking the Thai biotechnology firm's leadership in advancing personalised healthcare solutions.

The recognition highlights MEDEZE's achievements in innovation, regulatory leadership, and clinical alignment, positioning the company at the forefront of the region's transition from basic cell preservation to licensed therapeutic applications.

Founded in 2010 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2024, MEDEZE operates one of the most advanced and internationally accredited stem cell banks in the region, with over 50% market share in Thailand.

The company serves more than 12,000 clients and manages over 40,000 contracts through a network of more than 260 hospital partners across Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

"MEDEZE is redefining stem cell banking in Southeast Asia through full-spectrum, clinically aligned solutions, leveraging innovation, regulatory leadership, and GMP-grade infrastructure to lead the transition from cell preservation to personalised medical application," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.