Thai Biotech Firm MEDEZE Revolutionises Hair Loss Treatment with Biological Technology

Revolutionary Robotic Manufacturing

October 2024 marked a pivotal moment for the company, as the Thai public gained deeper understanding of "biological payments"—a term encompassing the future of cellular therapies.

MEDEZE's ambition is expansive, aiming to "free up sales" and potentially "buy banks for you for 60 years," testament to their long-term vision and confidence in their work's enduring value.

The future for MEDEZE is intrinsically linked with robotics and advanced manufacturing. By June 2025, MEDEZE plans to deploy an automated surgical machine—a robot designed to handle cells with unparalleled precision.

"The robot will put cells in the incubator, take cells out of the incubator, and send them to the monitoring table and take pictures for us to use and extract information from them," Dr Veerapol explains.

This automated system, capable of expanding 500,000 cells to 50 million cells in just seven days, will revolutionise cell culture and dramatically scale production.

This initiative represents a collaborative effort with Shibuya, a world-class Japanese medical equipment manufacturer known for its extensive range and respected expertise.

Commercial deployment of these machines is scheduled for January of the following year, positioning MEDEZE at the forefront of automated biomanufacturing.

"We will be the first to use robots worldwide," Dr Veerapol states.

Commercial Potential and Market Focus

The commercial potential of MEDEZE's work is immense.

"If you want to make a profit, you just need to have customer opportunities," Dr Veerapol states.

The company focuses on delivering highly effective therapies with a 100% success rate in cell culturing. The biobank, a crucial component, ensures a ready supply of cells for clinical applications.

MEDEZE targets a wide range of conditions, including osteoarthritis—a common ailment affecting 200,000 to 500,000 new patients annually in Thailand.

Beyond this, their therapies address anti-ageing, skin rejuvenation, and even immune cell enhancement for cancer patients.

"Just this one disease is more than enough," Dr Veerapol says, reflecting on the vast market. "Our profit will increase 100 times."

Should these therapies gain national approval and trust, Thailand stands to become a global hub for medical tourism, attracting patients from across the region and beyond, boosting the country's healthcare economy.

Personal Journey and Vision

Dr Veerapol's journey into this pioneering field is deeply personal.

"I felt that I wanted to do business and this business needs to be identifiable," he reflects.

Unlike traditional medical specialisations, where doctors focus on specific organs or diseases, his role as an obstetrician-gynaecologist exposed him to the fundamental power of tissue regeneration in babies.

This perspective, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, led him to envision broader impact.

"If I can do stem cells and I can culture stem cells and do biobanking for them, then I can serve 3,000-10,000 people a day through my company."

He sees himself as a "turquoise sea"—a metaphor for unexplored opportunity, requiring specialised skills, innovative researchers, and appropriate financial partners.

Strategic Expansion Plans

MEDEZE's expansion strategy includes an investment firm in Singapore, recognising its role as a financial hub. Their goal is to "copy paste our template to everywhere" through a franchising model, generating additional revenue through patent fees.

For potential investors, Dr Veerapol highlights MEDEZE's impressive financial performance, boasting a net profit margin of approximately 37% last year.

The investment required for expansion, such as in the Philippines, is estimated to yield return on capital within three years.

The company is actively establishing a biobank platform and aiming to replicate their model across Southeast Asia, starting with the Philippines.

"The Philippines in Southeast Asia has the highest GDP income," Dr Veerapol explains, making it an ideal proving ground.



The philosophy is simple yet profound: "I believe every country needs to protect themselves, and they need to protect their own DNA."

This means ensuring that Filipino cell samples are banked and utilised within the Philippines, fostering local self-sufficiency in biotechnology.

Specialised Applications Beyond Hair Treatment

Whilst HairFolico captures consumer attention, MEDEZE's portfolio extends to broad-spectrum cell therapies addressing multiple conditions.

The company targets osteoarthritis—affecting 200,000 to 500,000 new patients annually in Thailand—alongside anti-ageing treatments, skin rejuvenation, and immune cell enhancement for cancer patients.

When asked about Artificial Intelligence's role, Dr Veerapol acknowledges its potential, particularly in data analysis and image recognition.

"AI is good. It concludes good things for us," he says. However, he emphasises the indispensable role of human expertise in clinical trials and research.

"We need this approach to learn. It is not possible that AI will do research, from other people's research." Yet he foresees a future where AI integrates seamlessly with their robotic systems.

"In five years, our robots will be AI. Because I need to give them data. In five years, I think AI will take care of everything."

Government Collaboration

Perhaps one of MEDEZE's most impactful contributions to Thailand lies in its collaboration with the government, particularly within the framework of the "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Sandbox (ATMPs Sandbox)" initiative.

Recognising the lack of funding and operational capacity within universities and the Thai FDA, MEDEZE has stepped forward to bridge the gap.

"The government offered us space in two places, one in Phuket, the other in Bangkok," Dr Veerapol reveals.

These designated "Sandbox" areas allow for accelerated development and regulation of cell therapies, effectively classifying them as medicine.

This progressive approach acknowledges the ubiquity of stem cells within the human body, from skin cells that regenerate every 30 days to blood cells every 120 days.

Looking Forward

As Dr Veerapol emphasises, "You have stem cells everywhere in your body." The challenge arises after age 25, when cell regeneration slows, leading to "failures" and eventually degenerative diseases.

MEDEZE's therapies aim to reduce disease processes with younger tissue, leveraging regenerative medicine's power to combat ageing effects.

Dr Veerapol's vision is clear: to elevate Thailand's global image from a manufacturing hub to a sophisticated leader in biopharmaceuticals.

With deployment of the world's first automated biomanufacturing robots and commitment to rigorous clinical trials, MEDEZE is making this vision tangible reality, promising not only significant financial returns but also profound impact on global health within the next five to ten years.

"I was not born a disruptor. I was not born a stem cell scientist," Dr Veerapol says. "But I have achieved success. I believe that with large manufacturing and with more people trusting the industry, as well as many clinical trials that our processes are undergoing, then I think we can become a successful medical wellness hub for the country."

Thailand's smile, it seems, is now backed by the formidable power of cutting-edge science.

This article is adapted from a feature originally published in TIME Magazine.



