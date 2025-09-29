Banking on the Future: How Stem Cell Storage is Revolutionising Healthcare in Thailand

Rock star turned ultra-marathon runner Artiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon Bodyslam, stands in the sterile corridors MEDEZE Group's stem cell facility, marvelling at the technology that safeguards his family's biological future.
"This is an absolutely incredible experience," he says, gazing at the cryogenic storage chambers that house millions of stem cells at minus 196 degrees Celsius.
For Artiwara and Koi Rachawin, his partner, the decision to bank their children's stem cells wasn't taken lightly. When preparing for the birth of their second child, they chose MEDEZE not just for convenience, but for the peace of mind that comes with cutting-edge medical technology.
"We planned to invest in our child's health through stem cell collection for future use," he explains, recounting how MEDEZE's team travelled to Phuket to assist with the collection during their water birth.
The Science Behind the Promise
Stem cells, often described as the body's biological blueprints, are undifferentiated cells capable of developing into specialised cells to repair and rejuvenate tissue.
Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, founder and a specialist obstetrician who leads MEDEZE's operations, has positioned the company at the forefront of Thailand's regenerative medicine revolution.
The technology centres on two types of stem cells: haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) found in umbilical cord blood, and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) retrieved from placental tissue or adipose (fat) tissue.
HSCs develop into blood cells and treat blood disorders, whilst MSCs can differentiate into various cell types, making them invaluable for treating hundreds of conditions.
"Currently, stem cells support treatment for many diseases," explains Dr Veerapol, "including leukaemia, bone marrow transplantation, organ repair, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, liver disease, knee degeneration, rheumatoid arthritis, and even anti-ageing treatments."
Beyond Traditional Banking
What sets MEDEZE apart from conventional cord blood banks is their automated extraction method using American AXP (Automatic eXtraction Process) technology.
This closed-system approach eliminates contamination risks whilst maximising cell yield. The company can multiply tissue stem cells to billions within eight days, providing regular progress reports to families.
The facility's biosafety measures are equally impressive. Multiple HEPA filtration systems maintain sterile conditions, whilst the storage facility features advanced fire suppression systems and 24-hour monitoring.
Each deposit comes with a unique photo-certificate linking families to their stored cells, backed by a 30-year quality guarantee.
Real-World Applications
The therapeutic applications extend far beyond theoretical possibilities. International medical research has demonstrated successful treatment outcomes for six major conditions using stem cell therapy:
Leukaemia and bone marrow transplantation represent the most established applications. When chemotherapy fails, stem cell transplants offer a final hope, using approximately 20 million cells to rebuild the patient's entire blood system.
Parkinson's disease treatment addresses brain degeneration in the central nervous system. Stem cells stimulate new brain cell creation, improving tremor control, mobility, speech, and balance within three to six months.
Knee osteoarthritis, caused by cartilage deterioration, responds well to stem cell injection directly into affected joints. Research shows cartilage thickening and pain reduction following treatment.
Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes benefit from different mechanisms. Stem cells reduce pancreatic inflammation in Type 1 cases and improve pancreatic efficiency in insulin-resistant Type 2 patients.
Liver cirrhosis treatment focuses on creating new liver cells rather than removing scar tissue. Studies show improved liver function values within two months of treatment using patients' own cells.
Autoimmune conditions like lupus benefit from stem cells' anti-inflammatory properties, helping rebalance overactive immune responses.
A Growing Market
The stem cell banking industry has evolved from a luxury service to an increasingly mainstream healthcare investment.
MEDEZE's comprehensive packages, priced starting from 150,000 baht for 60-year storage, now compete with traditional insurance policies as parents seek biological insurance for their children's futures.
Artiwara's recent facility tour reinforced his family's decision.
"Seeing it with my own eyes today makes me even more confident that my partner and I made absolutely the right decision about banking our child's stem cells," he reflects. "If you're a MEDEZE family like us, you can feel completely assured that your family's stem cells are stored with the highest standards."
International Standards and Recognition
MEDEZE's credibility stems from international accreditations including ISO certification, recognition from the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT), and compliance with the National Environmental Balancing Bureau (NEBB) standards.
The company has established partnerships with over 30 leading hospitals worldwide, treating hundreds of patients who have returned to controlled, healthy lives.
The facility operates under guidance from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), medical council oversight, and international medical ethics standards for stem cell research and transplantation.
Looking Ahead
As regenerative medicine advances, MEDEZE envisions a future where newborn stem cell banking becomes routine practice and stem cell therapy becomes the standard treatment for currently incurable diseases.
The company's research and development efforts continue expanding treatment possibilities, moving rapidly from clinical trials to practical applications.
For families like Artiwara's, the decision represents more than medical insurance—it's an investment in potential futures where today's incurable conditions become tomorrow's treatable illnesses.
As he puts it: "This gives us something important to tell our children about how their stem cells are being stored with the very best care at MEDEZE."
With Thailand positioned as a regional leader in medical tourism and regenerative medicine, companies like MEDEZE are writing the next chapter in personalized healthcare—one stem cell at a time.