Banking on the Future: How Stem Cell Storage is Revolutionising Healthcare in Thailand

Rock star turned ultra-marathon runner Artiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon Bodyslam, stands in the sterile corridors MEDEZE Group's stem cell facility, marvelling at the technology that safeguards his family's biological future.

"This is an absolutely incredible experience," he says, gazing at the cryogenic storage chambers that house millions of stem cells at minus 196 degrees Celsius.

For Artiwara and Koi Rachawin, his partner, the decision to bank their children's stem cells wasn't taken lightly. When preparing for the birth of their second child, they chose MEDEZE not just for convenience, but for the peace of mind that comes with cutting-edge medical technology.

"We planned to invest in our child's health through stem cell collection for future use," he explains, recounting how MEDEZE's team travelled to Phuket to assist with the collection during their water birth.

The Science Behind the Promise

Stem cells, often described as the body's biological blueprints, are undifferentiated cells capable of developing into specialised cells to repair and rejuvenate tissue.

Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, founder and a specialist obstetrician who leads MEDEZE's operations, has positioned the company at the forefront of Thailand's regenerative medicine revolution.

The technology centres on two types of stem cells: haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) found in umbilical cord blood, and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) retrieved from placental tissue or adipose (fat) tissue.

HSCs develop into blood cells and treat blood disorders, whilst MSCs can differentiate into various cell types, making them invaluable for treating hundreds of conditions.