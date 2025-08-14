“Chinggis Khan Mission”: Thai corporations forge new partnerships in Mongolia

Healthcare Leaders Spotlight Services

Bumrungrad International Hospital showcased its internationally acclaimed medical services, advanced treatments, and cutting-edge diagnostic technology. The hospital collaborates closely with local partners, including Khulan Tserennyam and UB Songdo Hospital, to establish trust in the Mongolian market and enhance cross-border medical care.

Bangkok Hospital, represented by Benjamas Sittiwongvanich and Shirong Guan, outlined its extensive healthcare offerings—from specialised treatments to wellness and aesthetic services. The hospital also promoted its partnership with MIAT Mongolian Airlines, offering passengers special discounts at Bangkok Hospital Phuket and BDMS Wellness Clinic.

MEDEZE Group, led by CEO Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, presented research on stem cell and NK cell applications in anti-ageing, alternative medicine, and cancer treatment. The presentation led to an immediate invitation to collaborate with a private hospital in Mongolia.

Tourism and Wellness Opportunities

Next Goal Marketing and Business Consultant Co., Ltd., represented by Sumaytinee Wongrungroj, introduced M Gallery MontAzure, a beachfront real estate project in Phuket, along with integrated health and wellness tourism services. These packages cater to Mongolian visitors seeking both medical treatment and leisure experiences in Thailand.

N2A Longevity Partner, led by Arunee Thiemhong, expressed enthusiasm for building a wellness tourism network in Mongolia and praised the warm reception from local businesses.

Mongolian Perspectives

Dr Otgonbayar Maidar of Endogen Medical Hospital stated that this partnership would significantly improve Mongolian healthcare through patient referrals and knowledge exchange, ultimately benefiting both economies.

Looking Ahead

Encouraged by the event’s success, Nattapong confirmed plans for a return mission in September 2026 with an expanded range of industries and cultural activities.

“This is just the first phase of the ‘Chinggis Khan Mission’,” he said. “We have many more initiatives to pursue to achieve tangible benefits for both nations.”