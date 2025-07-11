Thailand and Mongolia celebrate diplomatic relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation

FRIDAY, JULY 11, 2025
Jarupong Krisanaraj, Natnicha Jamjuree

Over the past 50 years, Thailand and Mongolia have fostered cooperation across various sectors, including regional free trade within the Asia-Pacific, public health, foreign affairs, economic and trade development, agriculture, and anti-human trafficking initiatives.

In March this year, Bangkok and Mongolia announced their collaboration on the installation of the Two Stallions sculpture, symbolising peaceful coexistence and cultural exchange.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had the honour of welcoming Ambassador Tumur Amarsanaar and First Secretary Galdanjants Batnasan. The meeting focused on the planned installation of the Two Stallions sculpture, a gift from Mongolia to commemorate the milestone anniversary of diplomatic ties, which officially began on March 5, 1974.

The sculpture also celebrates 25 years of sister city relations between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Ulaanbaatar City Council, reinforcing the eight-year-long friendship between the two capital cities.

The artwork draws inspiration from the Legend of Genghis Khan’s Two Horses, a revered Mongolian folktale that embodies the nation’s cultural heritage and values. The story emphasises the deep bond between humans and nature, loyalty, friendship, and freedom.

In Mongolian culture, horses are considered sacred, and the Two Stallions symbolise mutual understanding and the harmonious coexistence of the two nations’ cultures and traditions.

Expanding economic and trade cooperation

These diplomatic initiatives align with the broader framework of the Thailand–Mongolia Five-Year Work Plan for Cooperation (2022–2027), which came into effect on March 15, 2022. The plan focuses on five priority areas: trade and investment, tourism and culture, agriculture, technical cooperation, and human resource development.

  • Trade: Aim to increase bilateral trade to US$100 million by 2027.
  • Investment: Increase cumulative investment between the two countries to $1.5 billion by 2027.
  • Tourism and Culture: Increase the number of tourists from both Thailand and Mongolia and promote people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
  • Agriculture: Promote agricultural trade and strengthen scientific and academic cooperation in the agricultural sector.
  • Academic Cooperation: Promote sustainable social and economic development and enhance academic cooperation in areas such as economic development, health, tourism, and environmental conservation.

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), trade between Mongolia and Thailand from January to September 2024 totalled $355.43 million, up 45.22% year on year.

Mongolia’s imports from Thailand amounted to $29.43 million, representing a 25.42% increase year on year. The top five imports included polymer sheets, lubricating oils, low-density polyethylene, basic polyethylene, and solid sugar mixtures.

Mongolia’s exports to Thailand totalled $326.00 million, marking a 47.32% rise year on year. The top five exports were monosodium glutamate, monocrystalline silicon, other silicon products, aluminium foil, and aluminium alloy sheets.

Celebrating Mongolia’s National Day and Naadam Festival

Mongolia is a landlocked country in East Asia, bordered by Russia to the north and China to the south and southeast. It covers an area of 1.56 million square kilometres (603,909 square miles), with a population of 3.5 million, making it the world’s most sparsely populated sovereign state.

Each year on July 11, Mongolia celebrates its National Day, commemorating the 1921 Mongolian Revolution and the country’s independence. The day also marks the start of Naadam, Mongolia’s most important cultural festival, held from July 11 to 13. Naadam celebrates Mongolia’s nomadic heritage through the three manly sports:

  • Wrestling: A sport symbolising strength and courage, with wrestlers wearing traditional open-chested tunics and brightly coloured shorts, which generates excitement and enthusiasm among spectators. Wrestling is the most popular sport in Mongolia and has a history spanning over 7,000 years.
     
  • Horse Racing: Unlike regular horse races, the jockeys are children, symbolising bravery and the beginning of their journey as warriors. Horse racing is one of the festival’s highlights, featuring various types of races such as sprinting, agility, and long-distance races.
     
  • Archery: A skill that has been passed down through generations, with both men and women competing. Archery is a significant skill for Mongolians and is one of the most anticipated events during the Naadam Festival.

The festival is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Naadam strengthens community bonds and boosts international tourism.

Tourism cooperation and visa facilitation

Mongolia’s Years to Visit Mongolia campaign (2023–2025) has introduced visa-free travel for up to 30 days for citizens of 34 countries, including Thailand.

Mongolia offers a unique travel experience with vast natural landscapes, a rich nomadic heritage, and significant historical landmarks. The Gobi Desert, spanning southern Mongolia, features a diverse terrain of towering sand dunes, rocky cliffs, wide valleys, and hidden oases. Famous attractions include Khongoryn Els, also known as the Singing Sands, the Flaming Cliffs, and Yolyn Am Gorge, a deep ice-filled canyon.

To the north, Lake Khövsgöl, known as the Blue Pearl of Mongolia, is distinguished by its crystal-clear waters surrounded by breathtaking alpine scenery. The ancient capital of Karakorum and the nearby Erdene Zuu Monastery reflect the country’s historical and spiritual roots.

The capital city, Ulaanbaatar, integrates modern infrastructure with cultural landmarks such as Gandan Monastery, the National Museum of Mongolia, and Sukhbaatar Square, the central plaza featuring statues of national heroes.

These efforts underscore the longstanding and cordial relations between Thailand and Mongolia. Anchored in the principles of mutual respect and constructive engagement, both countries reaffirm their commitment to advancing comprehensive cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and cultural aspects, further strengthening the enduring friendship between the governments and peoples of both nations.

 

