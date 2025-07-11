Thailand and Mongolia celebrate diplomatic relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation

In March this year, Bangkok and Mongolia announced their collaboration on the installation of the Two Stallions sculpture, symbolising peaceful coexistence and cultural exchange.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had the honour of welcoming Ambassador Tumur Amarsanaar and First Secretary Galdanjants Batnasan. The meeting focused on the planned installation of the Two Stallions sculpture, a gift from Mongolia to commemorate the milestone anniversary of diplomatic ties, which officially began on March 5, 1974.

The sculpture also celebrates 25 years of sister city relations between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Ulaanbaatar City Council, reinforcing the eight-year-long friendship between the two capital cities.

The artwork draws inspiration from the Legend of Genghis Khan’s Two Horses, a revered Mongolian folktale that embodies the nation’s cultural heritage and values. The story emphasises the deep bond between humans and nature, loyalty, friendship, and freedom.

In Mongolian culture, horses are considered sacred, and the Two Stallions symbolise mutual understanding and the harmonious coexistence of the two nations’ cultures and traditions.