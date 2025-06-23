National Day of Luxembourg and its strong ties with Thailand

The day is celebrated with various national events, including military parades, concerts and a public address by the Grand Duke, reflecting the country’s rich history and traditions.
Luxembourg, known for its political stability, financial sector and role in the European Union, shares a longstanding relationship with Thailand, which has developed through mutual respect and cooperation.
Over the years, the diplomatic ties between the two countries have strengthened through various collaborations, particularly in trade, tourism and cultural exchange.
Luxembourg and Thailand established formal diplomatic relations in 1966, and since then, the two countries have worked together in numerous fields.
Luxembourg, a hub for international finance and business, has been an important partner in economic affairs, contributing to Thailand’s financial sector.
Luxembourg is one of the leading countries in terms of investment in Thailand, especially in sectors like banking, infrastructure and energy.
Cultural exchanges between Luxembourg and Thailand have also flourished over the years.
The Luxembourg-Thai Friendship Association and various cultural events have helped strengthen the bond between the two nations.
Thai artists, performers and organisations often participate in events and festivals in Luxembourg, introducing Thai culture to Luxembourg's people.
Luxembourg artists also visit Thailand, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's rich heritage.
In addition to cultural and diplomatic ties, Luxembourg and Thailand have significant trade relations.
Thailand exports goods such as electronics, machinery, textiles and food products to Luxembourg, while Luxembourg exports luxury goods and services, particularly in finance and logistics, to Thailand.
Moreover, Luxembourg serves as a gateway for Thai businesses looking to enter European markets and Thailand remains a popular destination for Luxembourg’s tourists, known for its beautiful beaches, rich history and thriving cultural scene.
As Luxembourg celebrates its National Day, Thailand remains an important partner in Asia, with continued prospects for growth in the bilateral relationship.
Both countries share a commitment to fostering global cooperation, making their ties even stronger in the years to come.