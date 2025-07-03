Canadian Embassy celebrates National Day, pledges closer cooperation with Thailand for global peace

Canada celebrates its National Day in Thailand, reaffirming its commitment to work closely with Thailand for global peace and stability in a divided world.

The Canadian Embassy in Thailand hosted a reception on July 1 to mark Canada’s National Day, held under the theme "Proudly Canadian: Honouring Our National Identity, Celebrating Our Future" in Bangkok.

The event aimed to commemorate Canada’s sovereignty, cultural heritage, and celebrate shared values of cooperation and sustainable partnerships with Thailand. Over 150 distinguished guests attended, including Thai government officials, members of parliament, ambassadors from other embassies, journalists, and business community leaders.

Ambassador Ping Kitnikone of the Canadian Embassy delivered a speech emphasising the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and Thailand.

“The world is going through a period of profound change, and Canadians are living amid more uncertainty than we have experienced since World War II. Building strong state-to-state relationships, such as the one we maintain with Thailand, is key to ensuring peace and stability in an increasingly divided world,” Ambassador Ping said. She also reaffirmed Canada’s commitment as a sovereign nation and reliable partner to Thailand.

“We are increasing our efforts to work even more closely with our partners here in Thailand to promote cooperation and shared prosperity,” Ambassador Ping added.

