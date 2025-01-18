ASEAN and Canada accelerate FTA talks, aim to conclude by late 2025

Thailand's deputy minister of commerce, Suchat Chomklin, has revealed that Canada recently hosted the 11th round of ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) negotiations in Bangkok from January 15-17.

The talks focused on advancing discussions across various sectors, with both parties aiming to reach a significant conclusion by the end of 2025.

The latest round of negotiations included meetings of seven working groups, covering crucial areas such as sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, regulatory best practices, trade in services, investment, intellectual property rights, and legal and institutional frameworks.