Canada’s new envoy pledges support for ASEAN FTA: commerce minister

The new Canadian ambassador to Thailand paid a courtesy call to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Tuesday to discuss various issues of cooperation, including Thailand’s aspiration for a free-trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Ambassador Ping Kitnikone at the Commerce Ministry, Pichai said both sides agreed to support the ASEAN-Canada FTA talks, so the pact can be signed as scheduled next year.

Pichai said once the ASEAN-Canada FTA pact is signed, it would boost confidence among both Thai and Canadian businesses, expand trade and investment opportunities as well as create closer ties between ASEAN and North America.