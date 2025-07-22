MEDEZE Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Grand Vision for the Future: Pioneering Thailand’s HEALTH Economy Through Advanced Therapy “Sandbox” Initiative

The **ATMPs Sandbox** project focuses on developing innovative, advanced medical products for **precision preventive medicine**, beginning with five major disease groups prevalent in Thailand. Vachira Phuket Hospital will serve as the **pilot medical facility**, conducting research, clinical trials, and providing medical services for three diseases: **degenerative disc disease, skin-related and anti-aging conditions, and colorectal cancer**. The Bang Rak Medical Center will handle research and treatment for two conditions: **osteoarthritis and skin-related/anti-aging diseases**. This project is a collaboration among public agencies, academic institutions, and highly capable private sector companies.

These efforts aim to bolster Thailand’s national strategy for medical and healthcare development by enhancing competitiveness, promoting medical innovation, upgrading infrastructure and personnel, and preparing the necessary ecosystem. The project will also support the development of advanced medical specialists and promote the health business and **medical tourism**, drawing global health travelers and building high-value healthcare services to propel Thailand toward becoming the **HEALTH Economy ** of the region.

“This year marks another major leap forward for MEDEZE,” “We possess the expertise and experience in stem cell technology backed by modern innovation. As people today live longer lives, the need to address natural degeneration increases. Stem cells have the potential to meet this demand. Our mission is to ensure safe, sustainable medical solutions, verified by responsible regulatory bodies. We believe Thailand will continue to grow and evolve in this field, and we are already seeing increasingly positive responses,” Dr. Veerapol concluded.