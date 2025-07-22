MEDEZE Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Grand Vision for the Future: Pioneering Thailand’s HEALTH Economy Through Advanced Therapy “Sandbox” Initiative

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of Medeze Group Public Company Limited (MEDEZE), revealed that the company is marking the milestone under the theme “MEDEZE 15th Anniversary: Future of Thailand HEALTH Economy”, reflecting MEDEZE’s continuous development and commitment to stem cell innovation over the past 15 years. This milestone underscores the company's strength and dedication to stem cell technology, which has earned ongoing trust from clients who consistently use MEDEZE’s services. These services are built upon international standards, cutting-edge technology, and high efficiency tailored to customer needs.
This year, the company remains steadfast in advancing innovations for the future of healthcare. It reflects MEDEZE’s firm stance as a leader in high-tech medical solutions, driving the creation of a modern healthcare system with global standards. This supports Thailand’s recognition for its skilled medical professionals and its status as one of the world’s top medical tourism destinations. The goal is to promote a **HEALTH Economy** — a high-value, high-potential economic driver — and establish Thailand’s place in the global medical economy.
A significant development this year is the collaboration with Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Bang Rak Medical Center under the Department of Disease Control to launch the **Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Sandbox (ATMPs Sandbox)**. This marks an important starting point following the Ministry of Public Health’s support for ATMPs. MEDEZE is actively participating in renovating the Bang Rak Medical Center building to house the project headquarters, including laboratories for research, clinical trials, and efficacy monitoring. Participants must meet strict criteria set by the Ministry’s Human Research Ethics Committee and will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis if qualified.
The project targets research on two diseases annually and aims to register therapies for at least 2–3 diseases per year. Current submissions under review include treatments for skin diseases, anti-aging, and kidney failure. Future research will explore therapies for autoimmune diseases (such as SLE), psoriasis, and liver cirrhosis — all degenerative, inflammatory, and allergic conditions where stem cell therapies may offer effective treatment.
The **ATMPs Sandbox** project focuses on developing innovative, advanced medical products for **precision preventive medicine**, beginning with five major disease groups prevalent in Thailand. Vachira Phuket Hospital will serve as the **pilot medical facility**, conducting research, clinical trials, and providing medical services for three diseases: **degenerative disc disease, skin-related and anti-aging conditions, and colorectal cancer**. The Bang Rak Medical Center will handle research and treatment for two conditions: **osteoarthritis and skin-related/anti-aging diseases**. This project is a collaboration among public agencies, academic institutions, and highly capable private sector companies.
These efforts aim to bolster Thailand’s national strategy for medical and healthcare development by enhancing competitiveness, promoting medical innovation, upgrading infrastructure and personnel, and preparing the necessary ecosystem. The project will also support the development of advanced medical specialists and promote the health business and **medical tourism**, drawing global health travelers and building high-value healthcare services to propel Thailand toward becoming the **HEALTH Economy ** of the region.
“This year marks another major leap forward for MEDEZE,” “We possess the expertise and experience in stem cell technology backed by modern innovation. As people today live longer lives, the need to address natural degeneration increases. Stem cells have the potential to meet this demand. Our mission is to ensure safe, sustainable medical solutions, verified by responsible regulatory bodies. We believe Thailand will continue to grow and evolve in this field, and we are already seeing increasingly positive responses,” Dr. Veerapol concluded.