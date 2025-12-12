From AI to Sustainability: International Innovation Awards 2025 Showcases Breakthroughs Driving the Next Wave of Global Innovation

Held on 28 November 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, China, the awards ceremony honored outstanding innovations that demonstrate strategic foresight, technological advancement, and sustainable impact.

Since its inception in 2017, Enterprise Asia’s Innovation Revolution movement has championed the acceleration of innovation across industries and markets. As a flagship initiative of this movement, the IIA aims to identify and celebrate exemplary innovations, thereby reinforcing the importance of long-term investment in research, development, and transformation. The 2025 edition underscored this commitment by bringing together distinguished organizations from across the global business landscape.

The ceremony commenced with an address by Enterprise Asia President, Richard Tsang, who underscored the role of values-driven innovation. “To reinvent for tomorrow is to embrace change as opportunity, to challenge conventions, and to build with vision and responsibility. For technology, however powerful, must always be guided by human values. Innovation must uplift not only economies, but also societies.”