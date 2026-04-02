Malaysia to begin WFH on April 15 amid worsening global energy crisis

Malaysia will introduce a work-from-home directive from April 15 for the public sector, statutory bodies and government-linked companies, as the government steps up efforts to soften the impact of the global energy crisis.
Speaking at a special briefing on April 1, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the move forms part of a wider plan to strengthen the country’s energy security and shield the public from abrupt price increases. He said detailed implementation guidelines would be issued soon.
Anwar said the government had chosen to respond in advance through the Inisiatif Sokongan Rakyat, or People’s Support Initiative, instead of waiting for the worsening conflict in the Middle East to further hit households and businesses.
He warned that the international situation is likely to deteriorate before it improves, and said the recovery is expected to take time.
Among the steps already introduced are a monthly 200-litre allocation under the Budi Madani 95 scheme, along with full enforcement of the subsidised diesel system in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.
According to Datuk Seri Anwar, the measures are intended to ease the burden of rising global oil prices while ensuring subsidies are more accurately targeted.
He said the government is now spending about RM4 billion (S$1.28 billion) each month to absorb the rise in oil prices and protect consumers.
“This is not a small matter. The Government is providing an additional RM4 billion to help the people, but of course our capacity is limited and we must also look at the experiences of other countries,” he said on April 1.
Anwar also said the government is working to diversify Malaysia’s energy sources so that fuel and electricity supplies remain secure despite disruptions in global supply chains.
He added that Petronas has assured the government it can maintain sufficient oil and gas supplies at least until May, which he described as a crucial buffer as Malaysia manages the crisis.
The Prime Minister said the situation can no longer be approached as business as usual and called on all sectors to support the government’s push to save energy and prevent waste.
He also said the administration had already decided that Hari Raya Aidilfitri in 2026 would be observed more modestly, with reductions in government spending and large-scale events.
“These are not ordinary times. We must adjust our lifestyle and our policies to protect the people and ensure the sustainability of our energy supply,” he said.
THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK