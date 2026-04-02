Malaysia to begin WFH on April 15 amid worsening global energy crisis

Malaysia will introduce a work-from-home directive from April 15 for the public sector, statutory bodies and government-linked companies, as the government steps up efforts to soften the impact of the global energy crisis.

Speaking at a special briefing on April 1, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the move forms part of a wider plan to strengthen the country’s energy security and shield the public from abrupt price increases. He said detailed implementation guidelines would be issued soon.

Anwar said the government had chosen to respond in advance through the Inisiatif Sokongan Rakyat, or People’s Support Initiative, instead of waiting for the worsening conflict in the Middle East to further hit households and businesses.

He warned that the international situation is likely to deteriorate before it improves, and said the recovery is expected to take time.

Among the steps already introduced are a monthly 200-litre allocation under the Budi Madani 95 scheme, along with full enforcement of the subsidised diesel system in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.