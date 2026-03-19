Malaysians urged to postpone travel to southern Thailand due to fuel shortages

According to Sinar Harian, Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said the advisory was for Malaysians looking to travel to popular destinations like Hat Yai and Songkhla over the long festive weekend.

“If there is no urgent need, it is best to postpone travel temporarily.

“However, if you must go there, Malaysians need to plan their journey carefully,” he said.

Ahmad Fahmi explained that the disruption was caused by panic buying among Thai consumers following the current conflict in the Middle East.