Malaysians urged to postpone travel to southern Thailand due to fuel shortages

According to Sinar Harian, Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said the advisory was for Malaysians looking to travel to popular destinations like Hat Yai and Songkhla over the long festive weekend.
“If there is no urgent need, it is best to postpone travel temporarily.
“However, if you must go there, Malaysians need to plan their journey carefully,” he said.
Ahmad Fahmi explained that the disruption was caused by panic buying among Thai consumers following the current conflict in the Middle East.
“This situation has caused many petrol stations to run out of fuel, as well as long queues at almost all stations, including those in southern Thailand,” he said.
Operators have begun imposing purchase limits, restricting transactions to 500 baht per vehicle and 80 baht per motorcycle.
Despite the disruption, Thai authorities have assured that the overall fuel supply remains adequate for domestic needs and that steps are being taken to stabilise the situation.
Meanwhile, Aida Oujeh, president of the Thai-AseanSEAN Halal Tourism Industry Association, said the fuel disruption was expected to last for around 10 days from March 16.
“This issue not only affects Malaysians, but also impacts Thai citizens.
“There are many petrol stations temporarily closed due to depleted supplies,” she said.
She advised Malaysians who must travel to ensure their vehicles are fully fuelled before crossing the border and suggested refuelling at Thai stations early in the morning as an alternative.
With travel demand expected to surge during the festive period, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging caution until fuel supply conditions return to normal.
The Star