MEDEZE Complies with “Cell Banking” Certification Standards in Alignment with the Royal Gazette Announcement — Advancing Toward Leadership in the Future Health Industry

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited (MEDEZE), stated that the company fully complies with the Cell Banking certification standards in alignment with the Royal Gazette announcement prescribing the criteria and conditions for the certification of Cell Banking standards issued by the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC). The certification follows the regulation officially published in the Royal Gazette on October 9, 2025, which will come into effect 30 days after publication.

According to the Royal Gazette, the Department of Medical Sciences has announced the Regulation on the Criteria and Conditions for Cell Banking Standard Certification, B.E. 2568 (2025), which defines the framework for certifying “Cell Banks.” The regulation stipulates that each Certificate of Standard Compliance shall be valid for five years, and applications for renewal must be submitted no less than 120 days prior to expiration, among other detailed provisions.