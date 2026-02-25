MEDEZE sets ambitious roadmap for future growth in advanced medicine

Expanding with new biobanks and stem cell solutions

Veerapol outlined MEDEZE's key accomplishments, including the establishment of MEDEZE Hair Renaissance, a stem cell-based hair restoration treatment, and the opening of a Biobank in the Philippines through a franchise model, set to begin operations in 2026. The company also plans to establish another Biobank in Mongolia.

Under the ATMPs Sandbox, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and medical agencies, the company aims to expand its growth drivers. This includes a joint venture with the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) for a cell-based pharmaceutical factory, which is expected to be operational by 2026.

Additionally, MEDEZE is continuing the registration process for two key ATMPs for knee osteoarthritis and skin degeneration. A significant focus is on enhancing the company’s laboratory standards through robotics and achieving certification for cell banking and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, which are critical for driving the ATMP business.

MEDEZE also collaborated with the Ministry of Public Health and medical agencies to organise the "Thailand ATMP Roadmap 2025" conference under the theme "Fast Track to Access & Innovation: Fastest in ASEAN," aiming to accelerate the development of ATMP products, from research trials to practical application within a clear timeframe.

This conference provided opportunities for both the public and private sectors to collaborate in advancing highly effective treatments, with a focus on creating research standards for innovation and ensuring broader access to ATMPs in Thailand at affordable prices.

It further supports Thailand's transition from being a consumer of medical products to becoming a leading producer and innovator in high-quality, accessible, and safe medical treatments.

Meanwhile, MEDEZE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Identity Group, a leading laser and dermatology centre, to jointly develop regenerative beauty and anti-ageing services using regenerative medicine under medically sound, safe, and verified processes.

This collaboration aims to elevate Thailand's healthcare and beauty services to international standards, providing MEDEZE with growth opportunities in the future.

Trust in standards and advanced medicine boosts growth

Looking ahead, MEDEZE projects revenue growth of 1 billion baht in 2026, up 20% year on year, with a goal of reaching a 5x increase in revenue and 8x in profit by 2030. This growth will be driven by ATMPs and expanding franchise operations, with a target of opening one franchise per year.

Piyawat Ratchapolsitte, Vice Chairman of the Board at MEDEZE, explained that the company faced challenges such as a decline in consumer spending and revenue loss due to tensions with Cambodia. However, the company saw an increase in patient cases in Q3 and Q4, which is expected to improve further in 2026.

To address these challenges, the company plans to diversify by expanding into new markets such as the Philippines, Mongolia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Mongolia, despite its small population, presents a unique opportunity due to a lack of competitors and high spending power, particularly in the bone and joint health sector.

Piyawat believes that the trend for stem cell banking will continue to grow as more parents realise the benefits of storing stem cells for their children's future health needs. He emphasised that stem cells are most effective when stored at a young age, as older cells lose quality over time, making it more expensive to use them later.

Regarding the government’s stance on ATMPs, Piyawat expressed confidence that there would be no significant changes in policy, given the continued support from the Ministry of Public Health. He believes that the registration of stem cell-based medicine will proceed as planned.

Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about MEDEZE’s goal of reaching 1 billion baht in revenue by 2026 and sees significant growth potential through expansion into new markets.