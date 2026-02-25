MEDEZE sets ambitious roadmap for future growth in advanced medicine

MEDEZE Group, a leader in longevity and advanced healthcare, has released its roadmap to capitalise on growth from Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), confident that its international service standards and the mainstream trend of advanced medicine will contribute to its future expansion.
The company is taking a leading role in the stem cell therapy industry, using stem cells and their derivatives to repair, replace, or regenerate diseased, dysfunctional, or injured tissue. It promotes natural healing, reduces inflammation, and treats conditions such as cancer, blood disorders, and orthopedic injuries.
With over 15 years of business operations, the company has a client base of over 10,000 and more than 270 partner hospitals, with over 40,000 contracts in place. Additionally, the company has cultivated over one million stem cells.
“Our business extends beyond Thailand, with clients across several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Myanmar. We have representatives and offices in these regions to provide customer support and education,” said Veerapol Khemarangsan, CEO of MEDEZE.
MEDEZE reports THB196 million profit and announces dividend
In 2025, MEDEZE's financial results showed total revenue of 776.41 million baht, with a net profit of 196.38 million baht. The company's primary income source continues to be stem cells from cord tissue, which accounted for 47% of the revenue.
The company announced a cash dividend of 0.08 baht per share, payable from the net profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with the ex-dividend date (XD) set for April 29, 2026, and payment on May 19, 2026.
Despite the current economic conditions affecting customer purchasing power, the company has managed to retain its loyal customer base, reflecting the trust customers place in MEDEZE's products and services. Customers continue to prioritise MEDEZE and choose to maintain their access to the company’s services, Veerapol added.
Expanding with new biobanks and stem cell solutions
Veerapol outlined MEDEZE's key accomplishments, including the establishment of MEDEZE Hair Renaissance, a stem cell-based hair restoration treatment, and the opening of a Biobank in the Philippines through a franchise model, set to begin operations in 2026. The company also plans to establish another Biobank in Mongolia.
Under the ATMPs Sandbox, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and medical agencies, the company aims to expand its growth drivers. This includes a joint venture with the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) for a cell-based pharmaceutical factory, which is expected to be operational by 2026.
Additionally, MEDEZE is continuing the registration process for two key ATMPs for knee osteoarthritis and skin degeneration. A significant focus is on enhancing the company’s laboratory standards through robotics and achieving certification for cell banking and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, which are critical for driving the ATMP business.
MEDEZE also collaborated with the Ministry of Public Health and medical agencies to organise the "Thailand ATMP Roadmap 2025" conference under the theme "Fast Track to Access & Innovation: Fastest in ASEAN," aiming to accelerate the development of ATMP products, from research trials to practical application within a clear timeframe.
This conference provided opportunities for both the public and private sectors to collaborate in advancing highly effective treatments, with a focus on creating research standards for innovation and ensuring broader access to ATMPs in Thailand at affordable prices.
It further supports Thailand's transition from being a consumer of medical products to becoming a leading producer and innovator in high-quality, accessible, and safe medical treatments.
Meanwhile, MEDEZE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Identity Group, a leading laser and dermatology centre, to jointly develop regenerative beauty and anti-ageing services using regenerative medicine under medically sound, safe, and verified processes.
This collaboration aims to elevate Thailand's healthcare and beauty services to international standards, providing MEDEZE with growth opportunities in the future.
Trust in standards and advanced medicine boosts growth
Looking ahead, MEDEZE projects revenue growth of 1 billion baht in 2026, up 20% year on year, with a goal of reaching a 5x increase in revenue and 8x in profit by 2030. This growth will be driven by ATMPs and expanding franchise operations, with a target of opening one franchise per year.
Piyawat Ratchapolsitte, Vice Chairman of the Board at MEDEZE, explained that the company faced challenges such as a decline in consumer spending and revenue loss due to tensions with Cambodia. However, the company saw an increase in patient cases in Q3 and Q4, which is expected to improve further in 2026.
To address these challenges, the company plans to diversify by expanding into new markets such as the Philippines, Mongolia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Mongolia, despite its small population, presents a unique opportunity due to a lack of competitors and high spending power, particularly in the bone and joint health sector.
Piyawat believes that the trend for stem cell banking will continue to grow as more parents realise the benefits of storing stem cells for their children's future health needs. He emphasised that stem cells are most effective when stored at a young age, as older cells lose quality over time, making it more expensive to use them later.
Regarding the government’s stance on ATMPs, Piyawat expressed confidence that there would be no significant changes in policy, given the continued support from the Ministry of Public Health. He believes that the registration of stem cell-based medicine will proceed as planned.
Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about MEDEZE’s goal of reaching 1 billion baht in revenue by 2026 and sees significant growth potential through expansion into new markets.