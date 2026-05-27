New MRT Blue Line fares set at 17-44 baht from July 3

The Royal Gazette has published new regulations setting revised fares for Bangkok’s MRT Blue Line, with prices ranging from 17 to 44 baht from July 3, 2026.

The announcement covers the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s regulation on fare rates, fare collection methods and categories of passengers exempt from paying fares on the Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line, better known as the MRT Blue Line.

The regulation updates the previous 2024 rules to bring fares in line with the concession contract for the Blue Line project.

The new regulation will take effect from July 3, 2026.

Under Clause 5, MRT Blue Line fares will be charged as follows:

• 1 station: 17 baht

• 2 stations: 20 baht

• 3 stations: 22 baht

• 4 stations: 25 baht

• 5 stations: 27 baht

• 6 stations: 29 baht

• 7 stations: 32 baht

• 8 stations: 34 baht

• 9 stations: 37 baht

• 10 stations: 39 baht

• 11 stations: 42 baht

• 12 stations or more: 44 baht