MRT Blue Line fare increase gets Cabinet nod

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA)’s proposal to increase the fare of the MRT Blue Line by one or two baht per station from next month.

The MRTA told the Cabinet that it is required as per the concession contract to raise the fare every two years, and the current rate is scheduled to be raised from July 3.

The Cabinet has approved the regulation to implement the new rates from July 3 onwards. The new rates are:

· 1st stop: 17 baht

· 2nd stop: 20 baht

· 3rd stop: 22 baht

· 4th stop: 25 baht

· 5th stop: 27 baht

· 6th stop: 30 baht

· 7th stop: 32 baht

· 8th stop: 35 baht

· 9th stop: 37 baht

· 10th stop: 40 baht

· 11th stop: 42 baht

· 12th stop onwards: 45 baht