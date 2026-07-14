Magnitude-5.2 earthquake strikes Vietnam with no impact reported in Thailand

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake struck Vietnam on Tuesday (July 14), but there were no reports of damage or tremors being felt in Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Earthquake Observation Division said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was about 361 kilometres south-east of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The department said the earthquake had no impact on Thailand and that it had received no reports from people in the country who felt the shaking.