Magnitude-5.2 earthquake strikes Vietnam with no impact reported in Thailand

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake struck Vietnam on Tuesday (July 14), but there were no reports of damage or tremors being felt in Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Earthquake Observation Division said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was about 361 kilometres south-east of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.
The department said the earthquake had no impact on Thailand and that it had received no reports from people in the country who felt the shaking.
The strongest shaking in areas close to the epicentre was estimated at intensity VI–VII on the Modified Mercalli scale.
At that level, most people in the affected area would be expected to feel the earthquake clearly, while weak or poorly constructed buildings could sustain damage.
The department said it would release further information promptly should additional details become available.
The magnitude and location of the earthquake did not meet Thailand’s criteria for issuing an emergency notification through the Cell Broadcast system.
The system is used to send location-based warnings directly to mobile phones in areas considered at risk.
As the earthquake was centred in Vietnam and was not expected to affect Thailand, no public alert was issued.
The Earthquake Observation Division also recorded a magnitude-4.5 earthquake in Vietnam at 7.17am on Tuesday.
That quake was also reported at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre approximately 361 kilometres south-east of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district.
The department did not report any impact on Thailand from the earlier earthquake.