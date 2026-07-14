Thailand revamps visa rules for 65 countries and territories

Ploytalay Laksameesangchan, deputy government spokesperson, said on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) that the Cabinet had considered and approved a further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and visa privileges.

The review is intended to ensure that facilitation for foreign tourists reflects current circumstances, while closing security loopholes, preventing misuse and reducing overlapping entitlements under the principle of “one country, one entitlement”.

Ploytalay said the main change was the withdrawal of the visa-exemption measure for tourism, work or short-term business purposes that allowed stays of up to 60 days for 93 countries and territories.

The extended permitted stay could be used as a route to enter the country to commit illegal acts or carry out activities inconsistent with tourism purposes.

New entitlements would be adjusted to suit each country, taking into account economic and security considerations, international relations and reciprocity.

Under the new measures, 59 countries and territories would be granted visa-free entry for tourism and stays of no more than 30 days.