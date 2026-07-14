Thailand revamps visa rules for 65 countries and territories

Ploytalay Laksameesangchan, deputy government spokesperson, said on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) that the Cabinet had considered and approved a further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and visa privileges.
The review is intended to ensure that facilitation for foreign tourists reflects current circumstances, while closing security loopholes, preventing misuse and reducing overlapping entitlements under the principle of “one country, one entitlement”.
Ploytalay said the main change was the withdrawal of the visa-exemption measure for tourism, work or short-term business purposes that allowed stays of up to 60 days for 93 countries and territories.
The extended permitted stay could be used as a route to enter the country to commit illegal acts or carry out activities inconsistent with tourism purposes.
New entitlements would be adjusted to suit each country, taking into account economic and security considerations, international relations and reciprocity.
Under the new measures, 59 countries and territories would be granted visa-free entry for tourism and stays of no more than 30 days.
The entitlement would be extended to six countries, India, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives, meaning all 27 European Union member states would receive the same entitlement.
This would support international relations, negotiations to secure Schengen visa exemptions for Thai nationals, and the development of economic agreements between the parties.
For stays of no more than 15 days, Mauritius and Seychelles would be granted visa-free entry for tourism and permitted to remain for up to 15 days before the arrangement was reviewed again.
The considerations cited were high tourist numbers and spending levels, as well as India’s important role in the economy, trade, investment and international relations.
Indian tourists stay for an average of about 7.17 days per trip.
For Visa on Arrival at designated immigration checkpoints, the entitlement would be granted to three countries, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia.
India’s Visa on Arrival entitlement would be withdrawn because it would instead receive a 15-day visa exemption, preventing overlapping entitlements.
Ploytalay added that after the review, a total of 65 countries and territories would receive entitlements under the various measures.
The five related draft Ministry of Interior announcements would take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.
Foreign nationals who entered Thailand and received entitlements under the previous measures before the new announcements took effect would still be allowed to remain for the balance of their original permitted stay.
In addition, security agencies would improve the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system to screen foreign nationals’ records and check their travel into and out of the country.
They would also accelerate links between agency databases to assess risks from the point of origin and monitor the use of entitlements to ensure that they were used for their intended purposes.
“This review is not intended to reduce tourism opportunities, but to adjust the system to make it more appropriate, clear and verifiable, while maintaining a balance between economic stimulus, facilitating travel for tourists, international relations and national security, and preventing visa measures from being used as a channel for illegal acts,” Ploytalay said.