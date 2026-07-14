Free World Cup semi-final watch parties set for Thai fans

Thai football fans will be able to watch the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup free on television or join giant-screen watch parties as France, Spain, England and Argentina compete for places in the final.
The first semi-final will see France face Spain at 2am on Wednesday (July 15), Thailand time, followed by England against Argentina at 2am on Thursday (July 16).
The winners will advance to the final at 2am on Monday (July 20).
All three matches will be shown free on MONO29, giving viewers nationwide access to the semi-finals and final without a subscription.
The schedule in Thailand is:
Supporters looking for a shared match-day atmosphere can attend free watch parties at Mono Studio, also known as Stadium 29, on Chaiyaphruek Road in Nonthaburi.
The events will be held on July 14, 15 and 19, ahead of the two semi-finals and the final, which begin after midnight on the following calendar day.
Admission is free, but visitors must register in advance through the PEEP SHARE application and present their original national identity card at the entrance.
The first event opens at 8pm on Tuesday (July 14), several hours before France and Spain begin their semi-final.
Activities will include football highlights, stage entertainment, live music, a DJ session and pre-match analysis.
The programme is scheduled as follows:
The match is expected to finish at about 4am.
Fans planning to attend must register through the PEEP SHARE application before arriving.
Each participant must bring their original Thai national identity card for admission.
Drivers can search for MONO STUDIO (Stadium 29) on Google Maps.
The screenings offer Thai supporters a free alternative to watching at home, with large-screen football coverage and entertainment before each of the tournament’s final three matches.