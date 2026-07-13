World Cup loses its pull — Thai brands hold back on advertising

“The atmosphere surrounding this year’s World Cup has not been as lively as it should have been for such a major sporting event,” Pawat said.

“The broadcast rights were obtained at the last minute, the viewing-package price was announced late, and the current economy and purchasing power made it difficult to attract subscribers.

“Committed fans and casual viewers may not have been comfortable paying that price. As the tournament progressed, several major teams and favourites were also eliminated, reducing interest among some supporters. All these factors affected the atmosphere, but the biggest issue was the time zone.”

Advertising package draws limited interest

The broadcasting schedule and the late conclusion of the rights agreement also affected advertising sales.

Only one advertising package, priced at THB20 million, was offered, without smaller alternatives. This made it more difficult for marketers and brands to commit their budgets.

By comparison, advertising packages for the 2022 World Cup included several pricing options. These included packages priced at THB13.5 million with a THB5 million special option, and another priced at THB7.36 million with a THB3 million special option.

Advertising campaigns for major sporting events usually require around two months of preparation.

Clients need time to decide whether to participate, while agencies must prepare campaign plans. A further month may be required to approve the advertising material.

“In the past, purchasing advertising during broadcasts of major global sporting events took an average of two months,” Pawat said.

“Apart from planning and approving the work, many clients also wanted to organise related activities, even when they were not official World Cup sponsors globally or in Thailand.”

Advertising purchases for the current tournament have remained limited.

Only a small number of brands sought exposure during selected matches shown on free television, while the main THB20 million package attracted no apparent customer interest.

Fewer brands build campaigns around tournament

Businesses have also been less active in launching promotions tied to the World Cup.

Brands that participated included 7-Eleven, CJ More, Swensen’s, Inthanin Coffee, Toyota Buzz and M-150.

However, overall participation was much lower than during previous major football tournaments, when companies competed to associate themselves with the event.

Limited free-to-air coverage was cited as another factor reducing the tournament’s marketing appeal.

“Relatively few brands have used this sporting event for marketing,” Pawat said.

“Even convenience stores, which have the broadest customer bases, face difficult conditions. Other developments have drawn attention away, and viewing has not been as popular as in the past.

“Brands are dealing with economic constraints and sales pressure, so they must think carefully before spending their marketing budgets. Previously, global sporting events almost compelled businesses to participate, but that is no longer the case. As a result, the economic activity generated this time has not been substantial.”

JAS focuses on long-term streaming strategy

Despite the muted commercial response to the 2026 tournament, analysts said JAS appeared to be pursuing a longer-term strategy rather than expecting an immediate return.

The US$70 million investment secured FIFA content through the 2030 World Cup and could help the company establish MONOMAX as a major sports-content platform.

The expiry of Thailand’s digital television licences in April 2029 is another factor shaping the strategy, as the future direction of free television remains unclear.

The acquisition could therefore help JAS establish a stronger over-the-top streaming business by using premium sports content to attract viewers and adapt to changing consumer behaviour.

“Whether this investment is worthwhile depends on the operator’s reasons for making the decision,” Pawat said.

“When viewed as a long-term rights agreement, MONOMAX is clearly laying the foundations for an OTT platform ahead of the expiry of digital television licences.

“Sports content can be used to draw audiences. Whether free television will continue alongside it remains to be seen because Thailand’s current master plan is still unclear. However, strengthening an OTT platform now should support its long-term future and align with changing consumer behaviour.”

Economic boost falls below forecast

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chief adviser to its Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said tournament-related activity had initially been expected to generate about THB18 billion for the Thai economy.

That estimate covered spending on viewing packages, televisions, electrical appliances, food, beverages and other football-related products.

Actual spending, however, had been weaker because match times were unsuitable for activities outside the home.

Restaurants, beverage businesses and public viewing venues therefore received less benefit than expected.

Consumer habits have also moved increasingly towards streaming and online media.

Much of the tournament-related spending flowed into streaming subscriptions, YouTube viewing and digital advertising, as well as online analysis, match highlights and football content.

This shift reduced the tournament’s visibility in everyday life, with fewer people wearing football shirts or gathering to watch matches at restaurants and public venues.

Consumers also bought viewing packages only when needed instead of making purchases before the tournament. Spending therefore entered the economy gradually rather than creating a large surge before the competition began.

Economic activity linked to the World Cup is consequently expected to reach THB15 billion to THB16 billion, below the original THB18 billion forecast.

The decline reflects the movement towards online content consumption and a smaller economic benefit for Thailand’s retail and service sectors than during previous World Cups.

Source: Bangkokbiznews