Argentina set up England showdown as World Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

Argentina completed the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final line-up with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over 10-man Switzerland, setting up a heavyweight meeting with England.
The defending champions joined France, Spain and England in the last four after Switzerland had frustrated them for much of Saturday’s quarter-final in Kansas City. France will face Spain in the other semi-final.
Alexis Mac Allister headed Argentina in front from Lionel Messi’s corner in the 10th minute, but Dan Ndoye levelled for Switzerland in the 67th.
Switzerland were reduced to 10 men five minutes later when Breel Embolo received a second yellow card, but Argentina were unable to capitalise before the end of normal time.
Julián Álvarez finally restored Argentina’s lead with a long-range strike in the 112th minute before Lautaro Martínez made it 3-1 in stoppage time at the end of extra time.
The victory kept Argentina’s hopes of retaining the trophy alive and earned them a semi-final against England in Atlanta.
England booked their place in the last four by defeating Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami.
Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the 36th minute, but Jude Bellingham equalised shortly before half-time and struck again early in extra time to send England through.
England will now renew their historic World Cup rivalry with Argentina, while the winners will face either France or Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
France reached the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco. Kylian Mbappé scored the opening goal and helped create the second for Ousmane Dembélé as the two-time champions advanced.
Spain edged Belgium 2-1, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring the late winner after Charles De Ketelaere had cancelled out Fabián Ruiz’s opening goal. The result sent Spain into their first World Cup semi-final since winning the tournament in 2010.
The four quarter-final results were:
Wednesday, July 15
2am: France v Spain
Thursday, July 16
2am: England v Argentina
Both matches are scheduled to be shown in Thailand on Monomax and Monomax Sports Channel 29.
The France-Spain match will be played in Dallas on Tuesday, July 14, local time, while England and Argentina will meet in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.
The final on July 19 will feature the first FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS have been announced as co-headliners, with the performance forming part of an initiative supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.