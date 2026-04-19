CPALL board opposes moving key units into CP virtual bank

CP All Plc has pushed back against a proposal to place three important subsidiaries under the financial business group of ACM Holding’s planned virtual bank, arguing that the businesses are too closely tied to CPALL’s core operations and the growth of 7-Eleven. Even so, the company will still put the related-party proposal to shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on May 29.

Board says units are central to core business

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on April 17, CPALL said its disinterested directors resolved not to agree to the transfer of Counter Service Co., Ltd., Thai Smart Card Company Limited and CP Axtra Public Company Limited into ACM Holding Company Limited’s virtual bank group. The board said that view matched the audit committee’s assessment that all three subsidiaries play a significant role in CPALL’s business by strengthening competitiveness, generating revenue and supporting the expansion of its 7-Eleven network.