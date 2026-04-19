CPALL board opposes moving key units into CP virtual bank

CP All Plc has pushed back against a proposal to place three important subsidiaries under the financial business group of ACM Holding’s planned virtual bank, arguing that the businesses are too closely tied to CPALL’s core operations and the growth of 7-Eleven. Even so, the company will still put the related-party proposal to shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on May 29.
In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on April 17, CPALL said its disinterested directors resolved not to agree to the transfer of Counter Service Co., Ltd., Thai Smart Card Company Limited and CP Axtra Public Company Limited into ACM Holding Company Limited’s virtual bank group. The board said that view matched the audit committee’s assessment that all three subsidiaries play a significant role in CPALL’s business by strengthening competitiveness, generating revenue and supporting the expansion of its 7-Eleven network.
CPALL said the proposed restructuring could reduce flexibility and add regulatory complexity because it would qualify as a related-party transaction. The company also warned it could affect neutrality and business relationships, raising concerns around corporate governance, transparency, operational independence, risk management and shareholder protection, as well as compliance with Bank of Thailand and Ministry of Finance rules.
Despite the board’s opposition, CPALL has called an electronic extraordinary general meeting for 2pm on May 29, with May 5 set as the record date for eligible shareholders. Agenda item one is to consider and approve the proposed entry of the three subsidiaries into ACM Holding’s virtual bank group. CPALL said independent directors Padoong Techasarintr and Adjunct Professor Prasobsook Boondech would be available as proxies for shareholders unable to attend.
The wider backdrop is Thailand’s first batch of virtual bank approvals. In June 2025, the Finance Minister, acting on the advice of the Bank of Thailand, approved ACM Holding Company Limited as one of three qualified applicants allowed to establish a virtual bank, subject to further conditions and readiness checks before launch.
For investors, the immediate takeaway is clear: CPALL’s board is signalling that these subsidiaries are strategically too important to move lightly, even within the wider CP ecosystem. The shareholder vote will now determine whether that position holds.