Democrats field Anucha for Bangkok governor with tech-led anti-graft agenda

Anucha Burapachaisri, the Democrat Party’s candidate for Bangkok governor, has unveiled five core policies aimed at improving people’s quality of life after continuously visiting communities to listen to their concerns.

The five policy areas are:

Convenient travel: Review Bangkok’s mass transit system to ensure seamless connectivity. Clean city: Tackle pollution and environmental problems while promoting the green economy. Comfortable living: Prepare quality-of-life support systems for an ageing society. Higher income: Expand opportunities for people to earn more. Accountable administration: Govern with transparency and integrity.

Anucha said the party’s approach to fighting corruption would focus on transparent disclosure of information. The Democrats plan to open Bangkok’s procurement and concession contract databases to the public.

They would also use technology and digital platforms, such as the “Song Rat” application, to process data and detect irregularities or a lack of transparency. The aim is to ensure that every baht of taxpayers’ money is used as efficiently as possible.