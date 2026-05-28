Democrats field Anucha for Bangkok governor with tech-led anti-graft agenda

Anucha Burapachaisri, the Democrat Party’s candidate for Bangkok governor, has unveiled five core policies aimed at improving people’s quality of life after continuously visiting communities to listen to their concerns.
The five policy areas are:
Anucha said the party’s approach to fighting corruption would focus on transparent disclosure of information. The Democrats plan to open Bangkok’s procurement and concession contract databases to the public.
They would also use technology and digital platforms, such as the “Song Rat” application, to process data and detect irregularities or a lack of transparency. The aim is to ensure that every baht of taxpayers’ money is used as efficiently as possible.
Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, confirmed that the party was ready in terms of both policies and personnel to work together at all levels to drive the capital forward.
Asked about expectations for votes, Abhisit said he only needed the party’s candidate to receive one more vote than the others.
Before travelling to register his candidacy at 6.39am on May 28, Abhisit, Anucha and the party’s executive team paid respects to Phra Mae Thorani statue in front of the Democrat Party headquarters for good fortune.
The group then arrived at Bangkok City Hall at 7.39am, leading party executives and candidates for all 50 seats on the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) to pay respects to Indra riding the Erawan elephant statue before entering the Irawat Pattana Building to complete registration and draw their official election numbers.