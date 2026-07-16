Nan and Tak face highest flash-flood risk in three-day rain alert

Risk expands across Nan on 18 July

The area at risk is expected to widen substantially on July 18, with five districts in Nan forecast to receive more than 90mm of rain.

The orange-category districts are Pua, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Bo Kluea and Chaloem Phra Kiat.

Heavy rain of between 35mm and 90mm is also forecast in Mae Charim, Na Noi, Tha Wang Pha, Wiang Sa, Santi Suk, Song Khwae and Phu Phiang districts of Nan.

Other yellow-category areas include Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Sai and Wiang Kaen in Chiang Rai; Chun, Chiang Kham and Pong in Phayao; Omkoi in Chiang Mai; Mae Sariang in Mae Hong Son; Tha Song Yang in Tak; and Ban Khok in Uttaradit.

Under Thailand’s rainfall classification, daily rainfall of 35.1-90mm is considered heavy, while more than 90mm is classified as very heavy.

Three-day rainfall could exceed 200mm

ONWR Region 1 placed Pua in Nan and Mae Sot and Phop Phra in Tak in its red cumulative-rainfall category, with more than 200mm expected between July 16 and 18.

Thung Chang, Chiang Klang and Bo Kluea districts in Nan were placed in the orange category, with accumulated rainfall forecast at between 150mm and 200mm.

The agency said these areas faced a particularly high risk of landslides and rapid run-off because of the volume of rain expected over a relatively short period.

Residents urged to prepare for flooding

People living on hillsides, near waterways and in low-lying communities have been advised to monitor conditions closely and prepare for sudden flooding.

Residents should move valuable possessions to higher ground and remain alert for rapidly rising water, changes in the colour or speed of streams, and signs of unstable soil around slopes.

The Meteorological Department has similarly warned that heavy and accumulated rainfall can trigger flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing waterways, particularly near foothills and in low-lying areas. Real-time rainfall and water information is available through the national water-data platform.