Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals reach 17.36 million in 2026

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said a preliminary assessment found that Thailand recorded 17.36 million foreign tourist arrivals from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (July 18, 2026), down 3.05% from the same period last year.

Thailand’s overall tourism activity continued to show an upward trend during the week from Sunday (July 12, 2026) to Saturday (July 18, 2026). Short-haul markets maintained their growth, while long-haul markets remained at a level close to the previous week.

The trend was also supported by the summer school holidays in China and Taiwan, along with increased flight frequencies on several routes, including Shenzhen–Phuket services, which rose from three to four flights per week.

Other supporting factors included flydubai’s launch of its Dubai–Bangkok service to Don Mueang, helping to expand connecting options for long-haul travellers through the Emirates/flydubai network, as well as Thai Airways’ launch of its Amsterdam–Suvarnabhumi route.