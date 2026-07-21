Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals reach 17.36 million in 2026

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports issued its latest tourism update on Monday (July 20, 2026).
It reported that Thailand recorded more than 17 million foreign tourist arrivals from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (July 18, 2026).
Foreign tourist spending generated THB838.73 billion.
The five largest source markets were:
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said a preliminary assessment found that Thailand recorded 17.36 million foreign tourist arrivals from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (July 18, 2026), down 3.05% from the same period last year.
Thailand’s overall tourism activity continued to show an upward trend during the week from Sunday (July 12, 2026) to Saturday (July 18, 2026). Short-haul markets maintained their growth, while long-haul markets remained at a level close to the previous week.
The trend was also supported by the summer school holidays in China and Taiwan, along with increased flight frequencies on several routes, including Shenzhen–Phuket services, which rose from three to four flights per week.
Other supporting factors included flydubai’s launch of its Dubai–Bangkok service to Don Mueang, helping to expand connecting options for long-haul travellers through the Emirates/flydubai network, as well as Thai Airways’ launch of its Amsterdam–Suvarnabhumi route.
The Taiwanese visitor market also recovered rapidly after conditions related to Typhoon Bavi eased. Arrivals from Taiwan reached 25,201, up 50.74% from the previous week, moving the market to fourth place from seventh in the previous week.
As a result, Thailand received 585,189 foreign visitors during the week, an increase of 22,735 or 4.04% from the previous week. Daily arrivals averaged 83,598.
By market group, short-haul arrivals totalled 382,072, up 6.00% from the previous week, while long-haul arrivals reached 203,117, an increase of 0.56%.
The week’s five largest source markets were China with 107,875 visitors, up 8.27% from the previous week; Malaysia with 63,181, down 17.82%; India with 35,114, up from the previous week; Taiwan with 25,201, up 50.74%; and the United States with 20,461, up 3.57%.
Foreign tourist arrivals are expected to increase in the following week, with continued support from the summer school holidays and the increased number of flights.