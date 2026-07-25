UNESCO Names Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Wat Phra Mahathat a World Heritage Site

After 14 years on the tentative list, Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Southern Thailand's first UNESCO World Heritage site following a unanimous vote in Busan.
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee has officially inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan onto the World Cultural Heritage list. The decision makes the iconic temple complex Southern Thailand's first World Heritage site and the nation’s sixth cultural listing, capping a dedicated 14-year campaign by Thai authorities and local communities.
The unanimous resolution was passed on Saturday, 25 July 2026, during the 48th Ordinary Session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. A high-level Thai delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin and Minister of Culture Sabida Thaiseth was present to receive the designation.
The voting agenda was brought forward to 15:00 local time, culminating in a historic moment that brings Thailand’s total count of UNESCO World Heritage sites to nine, comprising six Cultural properties and three Natural sites.
Wat Phra Mahathat had been placed on UNESCO’s Tentative List since 2012. Minister Suchart expressed immense pride on behalf of the Royal Thai Government following the unanimous committee vote.
"We are immensely proud that Wat Phra Mahathat has been recognized for its Outstanding Universal Value as a regional centre of Buddhism dating back to the 8th century," Minister Suchart said. "On behalf of the Thai government and delegation, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the committee. We have worked tirelessly for over ten years. This nomination represents a collective effort across multiple agencies and local communities."
He added that the milestone will play a crucial role in distributing income to local communities and stimulating domestic tourism across the southern region.
The site was inscribed under two specific UNESCO cultural criteria: Criterion (ii), for demonstrating an important interchange of human values and architectural influence across regions, and Criterion (vi), for being directly associated with living traditions, ideas, and spiritual beliefs.
The World Heritage Committee acknowledged Wat Phra Mahathat as vital physical evidence of a cultural synthesis blending Brahman-Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Theravada Buddhism.
The site incorporates artistic influences from South Asia's Pala-Nalanda style, Central Java, Sri Lanka, and Mon culture—eventually evolving into a distinct architectural prototype that influenced religious structures across Thailand, Malaysia, and the wider region.
Beyond its physical architecture, UNESCO celebrated the temple as the spiritual heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat and a thriving "Living Heritage" site.
The complex maintains deep links with local legends, religious traditions such as the centuries-old Hae Pha Khuen That festival (wrapping sacred cloth around the stupa), and traditional southern performing arts like Nora, which is itself recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage.
News of the unanimous vote sparked joyous celebrations in Nakhon Si Thammarat. From early morning, vast crowds gathered within the temple compound to pay homage to the central Phra Borommathat Chedi and watch live broadcasts from Busan while provincial authorities prepared a grand celebratory chanting ceremony.
The official inscription places Wat Phra Mahathat under international protection standards. Moving forward, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will collaborate with local stakeholders on a long-term strategic management plan, balancing site conservation with sustainable, high-quality cultural tourism to boost the economy of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Southern Thailand.