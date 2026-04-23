Thailand moves to revoke MOU 44 and shift to UNCLOS framework

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after a meeting of Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) that the key issues discussed were the administration of the southern border provinces and the establishment of a peace dialogue panel, whose term had expired following the end of the previous government.

Representatives for the negotiations and a committee to oversee security matters have now been appointed, with Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council, set to provide the details.

He added that Thanut Suvarnananda, Director of the National Intelligence Agency, had been appointed head of the Peace Dialogue Panel for the Southern Border Provinces.

The Prime Minister also said the NSC meeting had approved the revocation of MOU 44, marking the completion of the council’s procedure.

The next step, he noted, would be for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit the matter to the Cabinet.

Although he was unsure how long the process would take, he said it would be handled as quickly as possible.

With the government only in its first week in office, Thailand will instead use the mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also stressed that MOU 44 should first be revoked without any further review, and that it could be cancelled immediately without having to consult Cambodia.