Senate panel urges end to MOU 43 over repeated Cambodian breaches

“Regarding the revocation process, the committee believes Thailand can unilaterally withdraw under Article 60 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties because Cambodia has seriously violated the agreement through the construction of tall buildings along the border, the laying of landmines, and the use of military weapons against Thai civilians,” Noppadon said, adding that Thailand would have to notify Cambodia at least three months in advance.

“After revocation, Thailand and Cambodia would still be able to use the mechanisms under the 1904 and 1907 Franco-Siamese treaties, as well as the 1995 border cooperation agreement, to resolve disputes as usual.”

He added that the committee had also recommended that, should a new agreement be drafted in the future, it must not recognise the 1:200,000-scale map as the basis for boundary demarcation, that the JBC must be given greater authority to deal with encroachment, that the cliff-edge line must be used as the boundary in the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range, and that the agreement must include a clearly defined expiry condition in order to protect national sovereignty and the country’s highest interests.

Noppadon said the next step would be to place the committee’s resolution on the Senate agenda for approval. After that, the Senate would forward the committee’s report to the Cabinet for further consideration.

He said the committee’s resolution was expected to be submitted to the Senate in April.