Thailand eyes old-car trade-in scheme to boost EV sales

Thailand is preparing to revive its “old car for new car” scheme in a fresh push to accelerate the shift towards cleaner vehicles, reduce PM2.5 pollution and support the country’s electric vehicle market.

The Excise Department is working on a conceptual framework for the scheme, which would allow owners of older vehicles to trade them in for the right to buy new EVs or hybrid vehicles under special incentives.

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Excise Department, said the agency is preparing details of the framework for submission to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, in mid-May 2026.

The initial target is expected to cover around 20,000 vehicles.

The scheme is being designed to support Thailand’s transition to cleaner mobility, address energy challenges and encourage more drivers to switch to lower-emission vehicles.

Officials are considering four key factors before finalising the programme.