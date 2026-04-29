Thaksin granted parole without EM bracelet, release set for May 11

The meeting was chaired by Tharinee Saengsawang, deputy permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, who was assigned to act on behalf of Pongsawat Neelayothin, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Before the meeting, Pol Lt Col Pravut Wongsinil, director-general of the Department of Corrections, said Thaksin was one of more than 500 prisoners nationwide being considered in this round. He said any decision on an EM bracelet or special conditions would depend on the committee’s discussion.

Politically sensitive case

Thaksin’s parole decision is politically sensitive because of his central role in Thai politics over the past two decades and the controversy surrounding his previous detention.

The Supreme Court ruled in September 2025 that Thaksin had to serve a one-year prison term after finding that his earlier stay in a police hospital did not count as lawful detention. The court found his prolonged hospital stay was not justified as prison time, and he began serving the sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison after the ruling.

Thaksin had returned to Thailand in 2023 after years in self-exile. His original sentence was later reduced to one year by royal clemency, making him eligible for parole after serving the required portion of the term.

The latest decision means Thaksin is set to leave prison on May 11, but he will remain legally under correctional supervision until September 9.

