Thailand’s Durian Drama: Can the State Save the King of Fruit?

The Vietnam Shadow

Perhaps the most sobering aspect of this analysis is Thailand’s deteriorating competitive position in China—its most vital export market.

In 2025, Vietnam’s durian exports to China surged to $3.44 billion, while Thailand’s growth remained stagnant at just under $4 billion. From a standing start in 2020, Vietnam has seized over 40% of the Chinese market in just three years.

The reasons for this shift are structural. Vietnam shares a land border with China, offering a significant logistics advantage in an era of high fuel costs and supply chain volatility.

Furthermore, Vietnam’s climate allows for year-round production, providing Chinese buyers with a consistency that Thailand’s seasonal harvest cannot match. For the first time in decades, Thailand's status as the "unassailable" leader of the durian trade is in genuine jeopardy.

The Strategic Vacuum: Lessons from Abroad

Opposition politicians have seized on the "Pimrypie incident" as evidence of a tactical government relying on "stunts" rather than strategy.

Karndee Leopairote, a Democrat Party MP, argued that while Suphajee’s entrepreneurial energy is commendable, it is no substitute for a national agricultural roadmap.

Karndee pointed to two international benchmarks that highlight Thailand's missed opportunities:

The Netherlands: Despite possessing only a fraction of Thailand’s land, the Netherlands is the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter. This is achieved through "precision farming"—using AI, drone-based soil monitoring, and climate-controlled logistics to ensure that every hectare produces maximum value with minimum waste.

New Zealand: The transformation of the "Chinese gooseberry" into the premium "Zespri Kiwi" is a masterclass in branding. New Zealand doesn't sell fruit by the tonne; it sells a branded health product by the unit.

Thailand, by contrast, remains largely a "commodity" exporter, vulnerable to the whims of middlemen and the fluctuations of Chinese border regulations.

Suphajee’s Counter-Offensive

To her credit, Minister Suphajee has outlined a plan that is more sophisticated than the 100-baht headline suggests. Her ministry is currently executing a "multi-front" strategy:

Logistical Diversification: Moving beyond congested eastern border crossings to target second-tier cities in Western China via new rail and sea routes.

Value-Added Processing: Investing in a nationwide network of cold storage and high-tech processing facilities to bolster the frozen fruit sector; this seeks to decouple the market price of Thailand’s seasonal harvest—from durian to mangosteen and pineapple—from the constraints of immediate shelf life.

Direct-to-Consumer Training: A national programme to train farmers in content creation and live commerce, aiming to break the dependency on traditional "Lhong" (middlemen) networks.

However, the shadow of 2025 still looms large. Last year, Chinese authorities detected 'Basic Yellow 2'—a carcinogenic industrial dye—in some Thai shipments, causing prices to crater.

The government is now racing to implement "Clean Energy" and "Zero Contaminant" certifications to restore the "Premium Thai" brand.

Facilitator or Fixer? The Role of the State

The deeper debate here is about the proper role of the state. For decades, Thai governments have oscillated between two impulses: the populist urge to intervene directly in prices and the neoliberal recognition that such subsidies create a "dependency trap."

The Netherlands and New Zealand succeeded because their governments acted as architects, not managers. They built the high-tech infrastructure, set the rigorous standards, and funded the global branding—then they stepped back and let the farmers compete.

Thailand’s government, by contrast, is often forced to act as a "crisis manager," rushing to TikTok livestreams only when the fruit is already rotting on the trees.

The Verdict: A Test of Bandwidth

As of late April, export-grade durians are holding at 135–150 baht per kilogramme. The market has not collapsed, but the "May–June peak" is the true test.

The 100-baht durian was always going to be a lightning rod. In a nation where agriculture employs millions, a promotional livestream is never "just" a marketing exercise; it is a political statement about what the government thinks its farmers are worth.

Minister Suphajee has presented a sophisticated plan involving market diversification and digital skilling. Whether the Thai bureaucracy has the institutional bandwidth to execute this—across multiple ministries and in the face of a surging Vietnam—remains the central question.

Thailand’s farmers have waited a long time for the state to become a genuine strategic partner. As the harvest peaks and the competition closes in, the orchards of Chanthaburi are watching. They are no longer interested in viral moments; they are waiting for a future where their harvest has value, with or without a livestream.



