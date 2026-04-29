State official, five others held over Thai birth certificate fraud

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026
State official, five others held over Thai birth certificate fraud

Anti-corruption officials raided four sites in Bangkok and arrested six suspects accused of helping stateless people obtain Thai nationality through false birth certificates.

  • Six people, including a state registration official and five accomplices, have been arrested in Bangkok.
  • The group is accused of running a scheme to issue fraudulent birth certificates to help stateless people illegally obtain Thai nationality.
  • The official faces charges of abusing authority and falsifying documents, while the five others are accused of supporting the alleged wrongdoing.
  • The arrests were part of a coordinated multi-agency operation that included raids on four locations, including the Thon Buri District Registration Office.

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), under the direction of Secretary-General Surapong Intharathaworn, said its investigators worked with anti-corruption police, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Special Investigation in a coordinated operation.

Officials raided four locations in Bangkok, including the Thon Buri District Registration Office and homes, after the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases issued arrest warrants for six suspects.

State official, five others held over Thai birth certificate fraud

The case began after the Department of Provincial Administration received a complaint about a network allegedly issuing birth certificates illegally to help stateless people claim Thai nationality.

Investigators later found irregularities in the registration system, which pointed to the Thon Buri District Registration Office.

The investigation found that the alleged network involved one state official working with five outside accomplices.

The official is accused of abusing official authority and falsely certifying official documents, while the five others are accused of supporting the alleged wrongdoing.

The allegations are linked to abuse of authority, false certification of official documents and support for official misconduct under Thailand’s Criminal Code and anti-corruption law.

Authorities said several documents and other items were seized during the searches.

The evidence will be examined and used in further legal proceedings.

State official, five others held over Thai birth certificate fraud

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