State official, five others held over Thai birth certificate fraud

The case began after the Department of Provincial Administration received a complaint about a network allegedly issuing birth certificates illegally to help stateless people claim Thai nationality.

Investigators later found irregularities in the registration system, which pointed to the Thon Buri District Registration Office.

The investigation found that the alleged network involved one state official working with five outside accomplices.

The official is accused of abusing official authority and falsely certifying official documents, while the five others are accused of supporting the alleged wrongdoing.

The allegations are linked to abuse of authority, false certification of official documents and support for official misconduct under Thailand’s Criminal Code and anti-corruption law.

Authorities said several documents and other items were seized during the searches.

The evidence will be examined and used in further legal proceedings.