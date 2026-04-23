MORE case turns decisive as court jails key defendants after indictment

In Amrit’s case, the court said he was allegedly among those involved in planning and directing the share-trading strategy used to create misleading signals on price and trading volume. The court said the alleged conduct had affected the economic system and undermined confidence in Thailand’s capital market, making the case severe in nature. It also found a risk of flight. As for his reported health issues, the court said he could receive treatment under Department of Corrections regulations, and that this was not sufficient grounds for temporary release.

For Puntaree, the court pointed to what it described as her close relationship with Amrit and the investigation’s findings that she was part of the group involved in planning the share trades. The court also referred to extensive communications and financial trails linking the parties, saying this placed her among the case’s key actors. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the court said there were reasonable grounds to believe she, too, could flee if released.

The prosecution of the two follows months of delay in the case’s final charging stage. Earlier reports said three major suspects in the MORE case had repeatedly postponed appointments to hear the prosecution decision, with the Attorney General eventually setting April 22 as a firm deadline. That effectively shut the door on further delay in the case against the remaining high-profile suspects.

Attention is now also turning to another important defendant, Sommanuk Kayawatkit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tong Hua Public Company Limited (TH). His case has been deferred to May 21, 2026, after he filed a fairness petition through the National Anti-Corruption Commission, seeking further investigative review. Prosecutors said that issue remains under consideration, leaving his next step in the case still pending.