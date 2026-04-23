SCC to halt Vietnam’s LSP plant as Middle East crisis drags on

Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) had previously informed the exchange on March 10, 2026, about the temporary shutdown of the olefins plant operated by Rayong Olefins Co., Ltd. (ROC) as a result of the situation in the Middle East.
SCC said the situation remains protracted and highly uncertain, with no clear sign of a near-term resolution.
Over the past period, the company has continued to implement commercially appropriate measures to mitigate the impact, including sourcing raw materials from outside the Strait of Hormuz at significantly higher cost, to maintain operational stability and minimise the impact on stakeholders.
Even after taking those measures, however, the prolonged situation, which is beyond the company’s control, has constrained raw material procurement in terms of both price and continuity of supply.
After careful consideration, SCC has concluded that it is necessary to temporarily suspend operations at Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (LSP) in Vietnam, an SCC subsidiary under its Chemicals Business, from around mid-May 2026.
The temporary suspension of LSP is expected to result in costs of about THB250 million per month.
During the temporary suspension, LSP will carry out maintenance work and accelerate preparations for the project to introduce ethane feedstock at the LSP plant in Vietnam, known as the LSP Enhancement Project (LSPE), so that the plant and machinery are ready for operations and to support the schedule for strengthening long-term competitiveness.
SCC said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its operating plans in line with the continuing uncertainty, with priority given to customers and all related stakeholders.
Apart from the temporary suspension of the two plants, LSP and ROC, other plants in the Chemicals Business, as well as SCC’s other businesses, continue to operate as normal, with operational adjustments being made in line with the uncertainty.
Should there be any significant developments, SCC said it will provide a further update.