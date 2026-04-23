SCC to halt Vietnam’s LSP plant as Middle East crisis drags on

Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) had previously informed the exchange on March 10, 2026, about the temporary shutdown of the olefins plant operated by Rayong Olefins Co., Ltd. (ROC) as a result of the situation in the Middle East.

SCC said the situation remains protracted and highly uncertain, with no clear sign of a near-term resolution.

Over the past period, the company has continued to implement commercially appropriate measures to mitigate the impact, including sourcing raw materials from outside the Strait of Hormuz at significantly higher cost, to maintain operational stability and minimise the impact on stakeholders.