Vietnam maps 3-stage farm shield against Middle East fallout

Financial and credit support is also part of the immediate response. Vietnam is using debt restructuring, longer repayment periods and support for storage costs to ease liquidity pressure on businesses. At the same time, export market diversification has been elevated into a core strategy, with Vietnam accelerating efforts to expand into South Asia, Africa and Latin America while making fuller use of free trade agreements to raise market share and reduce dependence on more volatile destinations.

Over the longer term, Vietnam is seeking to restructure its agricultural sector towards higher-value and more sustainable production under a green and ecological agriculture model. That includes a stronger focus on science, technology and innovation, alongside a more systematic digital transition. The strategy also prioritises higher quality standards, traceability, stronger global branding for agricultural products and greater self-reliance in production inputs to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

At the same time, Vietnam is also trying to strengthen demand at home. Expanding the domestic market, promoting trade through e-commerce channels, and maintaining price stability and food safety are all being positioned as important tools to build a stronger internal demand base that can better balance the export sector.

The Thai Trade Center in Ho Chi Minh City said the same pressures are likely to affect Thai businesses operating both in Thailand and in Vietnam. With energy and logistics costs rising, Thai operators are expected to face heavier production costs and higher international freight bills, particularly in agricultural and food products that are highly sensitive to delivery times. Global demand volatility and supply chain disruption are also making order management and inventory planning more complicated.

Against that backdrop, Thai businesses have been urged to adjust their strategies quickly and take a more proactive approach to risk management. Suggested measures include diversifying raw material sources, improving logistics and warehouse management, and making greater use of financial tools to support liquidity. Businesses should also make use of free trade agreements and keep track of Vietnam’s support measures, including credit policies, tax measures and trade facilitation, which could help reduce costs and open market opportunities.

At the same time, the shifting landscape may also create openings for Thai firms to expand their role in regional supply chains, particularly in products where Vietnam still faces constraints in raw materials or production technology, as well as in higher-value processed agricultural goods. Vietnam’s longer-term shift towards greener and more ecological agriculture may also support more joint investment and technology cooperation between Thai and Vietnamese businesses, helping both sides improve competitiveness and build more sustainable trade links over time.