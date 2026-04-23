GDP outlook cut as Thailand sets 3.78tn baht budget, debt nears ceiling

Public debt remains a central concern. By the end of fiscal 2027, debt is projected to reach 13.79 trillion baht, or 69.36% of GDP, just below the statutory ceiling of 70%.

At the same time, Thailand faces a heavy debt-servicing burden, with 1.45 trillion baht in obligations maturing that year, rising to 1.81 trillion baht when interest is included. However, only 151 billion baht, about 4% of the total budget, has been allocated for principal repayment, forcing the Finance Ministry to rely heavily on refinancing strategies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said Thailand still has limited borrowing capacity of around 4% of GDP, equivalent to roughly 800 billion baht, under the current debt ceiling framework. He noted that the ceiling, set by the fiscal policy committee, could be adjusted if necessary, as was done during the Covid-19 crisis.

Before turning to additional borrowing, however, the government is focusing on reallocating existing funds to maximise efficiency.

Plans are under way to reclaim unspent budget allocations from fiscal 2026 projects that fail to sign procurement contracts by the April 30 deadline. This is expected to free up between 70 billion and 100 billion baht, which, combined with 25 billion baht in remaining central funds, could provide a fiscal buffer of up to 125 billion baht.

These funds will be deployed under a three-pronged strategy. First, targeted support will be directed at vulnerable groups, including low-income households and transport operators, to cushion the impact of rising energy costs and prevent price pass-through to consumers. Currently, such support costs the government between 7 billion and 10 billion baht per month, with future spending dependent on how long the crisis persists.

Second, the government aims to accelerate Thailand’s economic transition, particularly by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels. Measures under consideration include promoting rooftop solar installations, enabling households to sell excess electricity back to the grid, subsidising electric vehicles, and introducing a Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA) system to allow private-sector trading of clean energy.

Third, a longer-term reform agenda will prioritise investment in human capital and infrastructure, with a strong focus on developing AI-related skills to enhance workforce productivity alongside broader energy-sector reforms.