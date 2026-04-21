Thailand sees no immediate need to raise public debt ceiling

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Finance Ministry had reviewed its fiscal discipline framework, particularly the public debt ceiling set at no more than 70% of gross domestic product (GDP), while Thailand’s public debt currently stands at about 66% of GDP.
This indicates that around 4% of “fiscal space” remains, equivalent to about THB800 billion. Every 1% of GDP is worth roughly THB200 billion.
“As long as the government’s borrowing, or new debt, does not reach THB800 billion, there is still no need to raise the public debt ceiling from its current level.”
During his trip to attend the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., the United States, he also had the opportunity to discuss the matter with executives from three leading credit rating agencies:
These institutions did not express concern over Thailand’s borrowing level, but placed greater importance on “the purpose of the borrowed funds”.
The Finance Ministry explained that future borrowing would focus on helping vulnerable groups affected by the energy crisis, while also driving the shift from dependence on fossil fuels to renewable energy (Transition), as well as economic restructuring (Transformation), to create sustainable long-term growth.
However, the government remains committed to the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework and to maintaining strict fiscal discipline.
As for whether the borrowing will be carried out through an emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow funds, and what amount would be set, discussions with legal advisers and other relevant parties are still ongoing.