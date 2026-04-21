Thailand sees no immediate need to raise public debt ceiling

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Finance Ministry had reviewed its fiscal discipline framework, particularly the public debt ceiling set at no more than 70% of gross domestic product (GDP), while Thailand’s public debt currently stands at about 66% of GDP.

This indicates that around 4% of “fiscal space” remains, equivalent to about THB800 billion. Every 1% of GDP is worth roughly THB200 billion.

“As long as the government’s borrowing, or new debt, does not reach THB800 billion, there is still no need to raise the public debt ceiling from its current level.”