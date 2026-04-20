Thailand may raise debt ceiling to 75% and issue emergency borrowing decree to fund crisis measures

Thailand braces for stagflation risk as living costs bite

As the Middle East situation pushes up energy prices and the cost of living, Thai consumers are becoming more value-conscious in their spending, shaping purchasing decisions and sending an important signal for economic agencies to track.

Signs of softer purchasing power align with the March 2026 consumer confidence index, compiled by the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which was reported as the lowest level in six months. The decline was attributed to consumer concerns about the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and the resulting rise in oil prices, pressures that are weighing on Thailand’s economy and household costs, while signalling persistent anxiety about the economic outlook.

At the same time, the government has been working to support those affected by the Middle East conflict, rolling out measures aimed at easing living-cost burdens for vulnerable groups, the transport sector, and farmers. The objective is to cushion impacts and limit economic risks from a scenario that could bring slower growth alongside higher inflation. The government expects these measures to reduce burdens and lower costs for operators and farmers, helping to limit the pass-through of higher costs to consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas acknowledged that the crisis is likely to reshape the global economy in multiple ways, especially in energy, warning that the era of cheap oil may not return for at least one to two years, as the war has caused significant damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East. He expressed serious concern about the risk of stagflation, where high inflation coincides with a weakening economy worldwide, saying the government must prevent the situation from escalating into a repeat of the 1997 economic crisis.

With risks at crisis level, the government needs the tightest possible planning to mitigate immediate shocks from soaring oil prices and the threat of high inflation alongside weak growth. At the same time, longer-term economic restructuring remains just as critical, to help Thailand move beyond persistent below-potential growth and address structural weaknesses that no longer match the direction of the global economy.