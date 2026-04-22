Moody’s upgrades Thailand outlook to stable; Ekniti backs targeted fiscal support

Moody’s has upgraded Thailand’s credit outlook from negative to stable while affirming the country’s sovereign credit rating at Baa1, signalling improved confidence in Thailand’s economic risk balance and the direction of policy reform.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said Moody’s announced the move on April 21, 2026, lifting the outlook from Negative Outlook to Stable Outlook and maintaining the sovereign rating at Baa1. He said the change reflects a better “balance of risks” for the Thai economy and demonstrates international confidence in Thailand’s economic policy trajectory.

Ekniti said Moody’s cited greater political stability as a key factor, helping reduce uncertainty that has weighed on Thailand in the past. He said this stability supports continuity in economic reform policies and clearer efforts to build new growth engines.

“If the government can deliver structural reforms as planned—such as making regulations more flexible and business-friendly, and liberalising the energy market to boost competition—this would provide a significant tailwind for Thai growth and help the fiscal position gradually improve,” he said.