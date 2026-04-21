Moody’s lifts Thailand’s credit outlook to stable from negative

Moody’s Ratings on Tuesday (April 21) announced that it had upgraded Thailand’s credit outlook to stable from negative.

At the same time, Moody’s affirmed Thailand’s sovereign credit rating at Baa1.

The upgrade to a stable outlook reflects Moody’s assessment that downside risks from a severe and prolonged shock linked to US tariff measures have eased after Washington lowered import tariffs on Thai exports to levels broadly in line with those applied to other countries in the region.