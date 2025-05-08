Moody's Sounds Alarm on "Private Credit" Boom, Warns of Bank Run Echoes

Moody's, the prominent credit rating agency, has raised concerns about a potential build-up of risk in the US credit market, fuelled by a surge of funds from everyday investors into the rapidly expanding realm of "private credit" since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by Reuters, the agency issued a warning on Wednesday regarding the heightened risks associated with retail investors allocating their capital to "private credit" assets, a trend that could have repercussions for the American economy.

Since the onset of the global health crisis, the landscape of credit provision in the United States and across the globe has seen a gradual shift away from traditional banks towards "private credit firms".

These entities have experienced significant growth, now managing assets exceeding $2 trillion since their inception in 2014, according to Moody's report.

This expansion has occurred even against a backdrop of market volatility, including the period following former President's imposition of import tariffs on China and other nations.