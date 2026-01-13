Court denies bail for three Phornprapha defendants in MORE case

Prosecutors have taken Akapat “Kim” Phornprapha and two family members into custody and sent them to the Criminal Court for formal indictment in the MORE share-trading case, officials said on 13 January 2026.

An official at the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Special Litigation 3 said prosecutors escorted three suspects — Akapat “Kim” Phornprapha, Athipat Phornprapha, and Orpin Phornprapha — to the Criminal Court around midday to file the case.

Akapat, a key suspect in the group, reportedly met prosecutors to acknowledge the latest developments and proceed with legal steps, accompanied by the two other suspects from his family. After the meeting, officials moved to detain all three and transfer them to court for indictment under the judicial process.

Further details on court proceedings after the filing were not disclosed.

Separately, prosecutors are scheduled on 16 February 2026 to issue orders and proceed with another group of suspects, including Somnuek Kayawatthanakit, Pundaree Isarangkul, Amarit Klomjitjaroen, and Thianprasert Phon-amphai, with draft indictments said to be ready.