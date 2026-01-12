Arrest warrant issued for Chinese suspect in Pattaya robbery case

Pattaya police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for a Chinese man accused of robbing a Chinese woman of a smartphone and cash worth more than 31,000 baht.

Pattaya Police Station said it secured the warrant from the Pattaya Court for Kaoping Gong, 30, after the alleged victim, Yang Wang, 35, filed a complaint shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Yang told police that Kaoping posed as a prospective client and robbed her after she took him to view a housing project he said he was interested in.

She said she picked him up and drove to the project in tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, on Sunday evening.