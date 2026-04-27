Min and Sam granted bail in iCon case with travel ban

Actors Yuranunt “Sam” Pamornmontri and Pechaya “Min” Wattanamontree were granted bail by the Criminal Court on April 27 after prosecutors indicted them in connection with the iCon Group case.

The court set bail at THB1 million each and imposed a condition prohibiting both defendants from leaving Thailand unless they receive court permission. The court also ordered that immigration police be notified of the travel restriction.

The ruling came after prosecutors from the Special Litigation Office 1 took the two actors to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road to file charges in the fraud case linked to the iCon Group. The indictment followed an earlier postponement after both suspects requested more time on March 26 to arrange bail securities and legal representation.

In considering the bail request, the court noted that prosecutors had previously issued a non-indictment order for the two defendants and that they had earlier been released. Prosecutors later decided to indict them in the same case and on the same allegations, meaning the case still involved issues for the defendants to contest.

The court also found that both defendants had appeared in court as scheduled for the filing of the indictment and that there was no indication they would flee or interfere with evidence. Prosecutors also did not object to their temporary release.

Although the court had previously denied bail during the investigation stage, it said circumstances in the case had now changed. The court therefore found there were reasonable grounds to grant temporary release during trial.