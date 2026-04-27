Old power deals under fire – heavy users face Bt5 tariff from June

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan has warned that the government could cancel costly renewable energy “adder” deals if private power producers refuse to renegotiate, as the ministry prepares a wider overhaul of Thailand’s electricity tariff structure.

The Energy Ministry is in talks with relevant agencies on a full restructuring of power charges, with one of the main cost pressures linked to past renewable energy projects supported under the “Adder” scheme, or an additional payment on top of the normal electricity purchasing price.

Akanat said these projects account for more than 4,000 megawatts of capacity, or around 10% of Thailand’s total power generation capacity. Many are still being paid about Bt3-Bt5 per unit, adding roughly 20 satang per unit to the fuel tariff, or Ft.

He said he had already called in his team for discussions and would open negotiations with private power producers in this group to bring prices closer to current costs.

“Solar should not cost more than Bt2.20 per unit, while biomass projects must also renegotiate their prices because many have already recovered their investment. Energy costs have changed a lot. If they refuse to talk, we will cancel the deals. They can sue if they want, but we cannot allow electricity bills to remain expensive,” Akanat said.