All defendants in The iCon Group case deny charges and proceed to fight the case

When the court convened, the charges were read and explained to the defendants. Upon inquiry, all defendants declared their intent to plead not guilty and requested to contest the case.

The court scheduled a preliminary hearing to examine the evidence on February 10 at 9am.

The plea hearings and evidence reviews are expected to take place around March or April.

As for the reasons behind the not-guilty pleas, Witoon Keng-ngarn, legal counsel for Waratphol Woratworakul, the CEO of The iCon Group, stated that detailed explanations will be provided during the evidence review. He is currently requesting the names of the complainants to analyze the number of complainants against each defendant.

Witoon also mentioned that the legal team plans to file for bail during the evidence review phase.