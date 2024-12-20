DSI’s case against iCon Group execs ready for prosecution

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) resolved on Friday to press charges on four counts against the 18 executives of the iCon Group and one legal entity.

The case, which is centred on allegations of fraud and Ponzi scheme violations, will be submitted to the Special Case Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam said that the investigation team had reached its decision after examining over 300,000 documents and testimony from 50 witnesses, including group members. The charges include fraud, violation of the Decree on Ponzi Schemes, the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act and the Computer Crimes Act.